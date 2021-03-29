It is being reported Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton has agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $3 million annually to remain in Stillwater.
Matt Norlander of CBSSports reported the news. He said OSU will announce the deal later today.
Boynton led the Cowboys to their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2009. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys beat Liberty, 69-60, before falling to Oregon State in the second round. Oregon State advanced to the Elite 8 on Saturday.
The OSU men finished this season with a 21-9 record, including 11-7 in the Big 12 Conference. It was the Cowboys’ best record during Boynton’s four-year tenure.
