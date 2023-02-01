Oklahoma State men's basketball picking up a 71-61 win over rival Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Norman wasn't just another key win for the Cowboys in the gauntlet that is the Big 12 Conference.
The 10-point triumph delivered sixth-year coach Mike Boynton the 100th win of his career.
It also marked the Cowboys' sixth win over the Sooners in the past seven meetings, with their only loss being a season ago in Norman. They, of course, avenged that during the latest matchup between the two longstanding foes.
Senior forward Kalib Boone continued his run of dominance against OU. In the first meeting on Jan. 18, Boone dropped 15 points and seven rebounds. This time, he used 12 first-half points to tie for a game-high 18 while adding four boards in 17 minutes of action.
Junior forward Moussa Cisse seemingly made his official return for the Cowboys after dealing with a lingering ankle injury sustained during a home win over West Virginia on Jan. 2. He played his most minutes since then, playing 18 and matching Boone's 18 points. He was himself on the glass, too, pulling in five rebounds.
After the Sooners throttled No. 2 Alabama this past Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the latest edition in the Bedlam Series was between two teams sitting on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament roughly six weeks before Selection Sunday.
A season sweep gives the Cowboys two things until at least next season: a resume the Sooners can't match and – perhaps more coveted in the historic rivalry – bragging right.
