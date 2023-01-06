Perspective. It’s important to Stillwater High senior Keegan Thomas, the News Press’ 2022 Boys Fall Sports Athlete of the Year.
It’s what carried him through an injury right before the biggest meet of the year as a freshman. It’s what carried him through his sophomore season, when the same thing happened again. and it’s what carried him through this past fall and into a dominant, title-winning run in the Class 6A state meet.
“It was a confident race, but you still have those pre-race jitters of, ‘Oh, am I actually going to be able to pull this off?’” Thomas said. “When you finish, it’s just a huge wave of relief that just washed over me.
“I was like, ‘OK, I’m done with that, now I can kind of relax. I got that goal out of the way.’”
Four years ago, Thomas was readying to make his debut at an OSSAA state meet. Then a freshman, he was preparing for the Class 6A finals the day before when everything went awry. Almost done with his usual pre-race routine, Thomas was on his second-to-last rep before calling it a night.
“I tore nine centimeters of the inside muscle in my right quad,” Thomas said. “So, that was the night before. … It’s just a couple of miles and a couple of stride-outs. I couldn’t pull my leg up.”
Still, he ran the next day. But that hindered what he expected to be a good showing, placing 22nd. Going through what he did, and still being among the top runners in the state, gave Thomas a glimpse of what could’ve been, but also what he could still have as a sophomore.
So he went to work, recovering through the offseason before, once again, dominating the entirety of the regular season. But before the state meet, Thomas knew something wasn’t right.
“I had every single part of my left side – from my hip and lower back, down to my quad and calf, just basically fall apart,” Thomas said. “I was in pretty good shape going into conference, and then it just all kind of fell apart.”
And as disappointing as the year before was, Thomas finished in 45th place after being in good shape just a few weeks prior.
Perspective, he thought. So he set his sights on what he could still have as a junior. Of course, it’d be different than the two falls before.
And it was.
Having time taken away from the offseason to recover, Thomas bounced back for a second time in as many years. As a junior, he made it back to the state meet. and there wasn’t any injury hindering him, either. He made it into the top five.
That’s when he knew he could be primed for a big senior year. He knew the top spot was there for the taking.
Then he asked himself one important question, which led to one of the biggest lessons he learned thus far.
“I was like, ‘Well, I can already run a solid 5k time and win a solid race without backup training,’” Thomas said. “But what could I do with a solid offseason?
“The offseason is, in my opinion, probably the most crucial thing to what you do in-season. If you don’t have a solid offseason, then you’re not gonna have a solid base. If you don’t have a base, it doesn’t matter what work you put in over the fall, you’re not gonna be able to catch up.”
Wanting to help, a family friend reached out to Oklahoma State alumnus Chad Noelle – who ran for the Cowboys and won a national title in the 1,500-meter run during the outdoor season in 2005 – to see if he would help Thomas.
Noelle agreed, and that was the beginning of Thomas’ first actually healthy offseason of his high school career. But not right away. Noelle made Thomas take a couple of weeks off before they got started with a workload that seemed underwhelming at first.
“I was kind of a little bit embarrassed because he started me off at 2 miles a day. I was like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me. Let me go do 10 miles,’” Thomas said. “But I was very grateful he had me do 2 miles because, after purposely not doing anything, 2 miles is tough.”
Thomas had only ever pushed himself to the tune of 30 miles a week before teaming up with Noelle. By the time the two were done, Thomas was running 40-45 miles a week. While tough at first, it was an uptick that paid off.
He accomplished everything he set out to at the end of his junior season, staying healthy and using his farewell tour to win the Class 6A individual title. He helped Stillwater finish 11th in the state. It was a dominant performance, too, with Thomas finishing 14 seconds ahead of second place.
There was more time separating Thomas from second than there was separating second from eighth.
“Oh, wow. I didn’t realize that it was that much of a gap,” Thomas said. “That’s crazy.”
Perspective.
It was what got him through agonizing recoveries from injuries that appeared in the most inopportune times. It was what led him to a dream-like ending to his time running cross country at Stillwater High. and it was what helped him secure a spot on Oklahoma State’s team next year.
Thomas is excited about track season this spring. His track times are fine, he said, but he’d like to show that his long-distance times compare to those of a Cowboys team that had a runner-up finish in 2022.
Regardless of what happens between now and then, and regardless of what subsequently lies ahead, Thomas will find a way to put it into perspective. It’s all he knows.
“I go out there and I’m like, ‘Well whether this race goes great for me or terribly, I believe there’s a sovereign God out there who has a plan for me,’” Thomas said. “I’m going to trust in that. A king of the universe is much more important than a race.”
