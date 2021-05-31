The Oklahoma State baseball team, which finished as the runner-up in the Big 12 Conference tournament over the weekend, will travel to Tucson, Arizona, for the NCAA baseball tournament.
The Cowboys, who are ranked No. 14 in the RPI, were given the second seed in the Tucson Regional, which will be hosted by No. 5 overall seed Arizona.
OSU will open the regional against UC Santa Barbara, with the game scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, and will be streamed on ESPN3.
Oklahoma State has only lost three of its last 13 games since losing the Bedlam series at the start of May. OSU beat Big 12 regular season champion Texas in the Big 12 semifinals to reach Sunday’s tournament title game, which they lost to TCU, 10-7.
