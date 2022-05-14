Day pitching.jpg

Oklahoma State pitcher Morgan Day starting in the circle for the Cowgirl softball team for Wednesday's midweek game against Tulsa.

Oklahoma State brought an end to the reign of Oklahoma softball on Saturday.

The Cowgirls snapped OU’s run of six-straight Big 12 Conference tournament titles with a 4-3 victory in extra innings in Oklahoma City. It is the first Big 12 title in Cowgirl program history.

Senior shortstop Kiley Naomi took a bases-loaded walk on four-straight pitches that plated Sydney Pennington with two outs in the eighth for what would turn out to be the game-winning run.

Morgan Day took over for starting pitcher Kelly Maxwell in the circle after Maxwell, the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year, went three innings and gave up two runs – only one earned – on four hits. Day collected the win by holding the Sooners to just one run – a solo shot by Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA all-time leader in home runs – in the final five innings of work.

