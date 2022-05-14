Oklahoma State brought an end to the conference reign of Oklahoma softball on Saturday.

The Cowgirls snapped OU’s run of six-straight Big 12 Conference tournament titles with a 4-3 victory in eight innings in Oklahoma City.

Senior shortstop Kiley Naomi took a bases-loaded walk on four-straight pitches that plated Sydney Pennington with two outs in the eighth for what would turn out to be the game-winning run.

Morgan Day took over for starting pitcher Kelly Maxwell in the circle after Maxwell, the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year, went three innings and gave up two runs – only one earned – on four hits. Day collected the win by holding the Sooners to just one run – a solo shot by Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA all-time leader in home runs – in the final five innings of work.

