Behind near perfection from pitcher Kelly Maxwell, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls advanced to the Women’s College World Series on a 9-0 Super Regional win over Oregon.
Maxwell retired the first 19 batters she faced and struck out eight before giving up a hit with one out the bottom of the seventh to Allee Bunker. After a fielder's choice groundout, Oregon finally threatened to score with a two-out single that put runners on the corners before Maxwell induced a fly ball to end the game.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Cowgirls went scoreless before exploding with a six-run fifth inning that included a three-run home run from Kiley Naomi. Naomi also mixed in two doubles in a 4-for-4 day at the plate.
The Cowgirls will play either Florida State or Georgia in the first round of their fourth-consecutive trip to the WCWS.
