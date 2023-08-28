Oklahoma State’s inefficiency with running the ball has been highly publicized over the past couple of seasons.
The program that had sent four consecutive starting running backs to the NFL – Chris Carson, Justice Hill, Chuba Hubbard and Jaylen Warren – ran for its fewest yards since 2001 this past season.
But Mike Gundy said the failure stemmed from a battered offensive line. Injuries doomed a unit that saw 10 linemen get legitimate playing time.
Injuries are unpredictable, but OSU’s coaches and players are optimistic in finding success regardless.
(Last week the News Press analyzed the quarterback and pass catcher depth chart for OSU. Now, let’s look at the offensive line and ball carriers).
Offensive line starters: Cole Birmingham (LT), Jason Brooks Jr. (LG), Joe Michalski (C), Preston Wilson (RG), Jake Springfield (RT)Backups: Dalton Cooper (LT), Davis Dotson (LG), Austin Kawecki (C), Taylor Miterko (RG), Calvin Harvery or Noah McKinney (RT)
The silver lining to OSU’s injury woes: This year’s starting line already has 81 combined starts as the Cowboys prepare for their season opener Saturday against Central Arkansas.
“We’re better now than we were when we ended, which I said that the other day and somebody said ‘well that’s not saying a lot,’”Gundy said. “I’m not going to disagree with that, but we’re better now because we’re healthy.”
A few notable observations: Birmingham’s return has seemingly made Cooper, the Texas State transfer, the odd one out, and Joe Michalski’s play at center in 2022 earned him a starting spot and pushed Wilson to right guard.
Most importantly for OSU, everyone is healthy. Gundy has said on multiple occasions that never thought last year’s running deficiencies were a talent or skill issue.
“We’ll be a better run-blocking team, and we’ll be better overall on the offensive line when we play (Saturday),” Gundy said.
Gundy hasn’t said which quarterback’s blindside will need protecting, but he did say he intends to use the run game to take the pressure off him.
“I felt we were behind when we had to play young quarterbacks last year, and we didn’t give ourselves as good a chance as we needed to because we couldn’t rush the ball,” Gundy said.
Running back & fullback starters: Ollie Gordon or Jaden Nixon or Elijah Collins (RB), Braden Cassity (FB)Backup: Jake Schultz (FB)
Similar to the quarterback depth chart, the Cowboys have a pair of “ors” for the running back spot. This hasn’t gotten the same level of attention because it has become common for football teams of all levels to rotate running backs.
Collins, the Michigan State transfer, has more than double the career carries as Gordon and Nixon combined, but the dialogue in fall camp points to Gordon getting the first shot as the lead back. For what it’s worth, the same could have been said about LD Brown in 2021 until Jaylen Warren took the job.
Gundy made a lofty comparison when talking about how the running backs will be used in OSU’s offense. He likened them to Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers in the sense that they will be the ones responsible for making plays and not the quarterback.
Gundy said he watched Jimmy Garoppolo – who won his first two playoff games with 17 total completions – and the offense not miss a beat with former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. Neither quarterback was asked to do more than manage games.
“That’s pretty smart. We have to be able to do that,” Gundy said. “That’s what I’m most comfortable with now. We’re not the finished product, but I believe we’re further ahead.”
