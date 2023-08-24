Oklahoma State released its initial depth chart in advance of its first game on Sept. 2 against Central Arkansas.
This will be the first of two parts breaking down the offense. This installment will feature the passing game, and the next will focus on the running backs and offensive line.
Quarterback
Starter: Alan Bowman or Gunnar Gundy or Garret Rangel
Coach Mike Gundy’s comments suggest none of the three potential starting quarterbacks have clearly separated themselves through fall camp.
“We will play multiple quarterbacks, maybe for quite a while. I’m not sure,” Gundy said. “The fair thing is to let them play in games, see what they do. And if we didn’t feel like they gave us an opportunity to win, we wouldn’t do it.
“If at any position we had a clear cut guy who’s considerably better than the others and gave us a much better chance to be successful, then we would do that.”
Gundy was asked if multiple means two or three, and he was reluctant in his response.
“It’ll be more than one,” he said. “It could very well be three. I can’t know for sure cause I’m not sure how that game’s going to go.”
The coach will eventually choose a starting quarterback between Bowman, Rangel or his son, but Gundy has repeatedly said he feels obligated to give each of them an opportunity to play because they’re making the choice difficult in practice.
“I would like to think that at the most, after a few games we’d be able to settle in,” Gundy said.
Bowman, 23, is a transfer out of Michigan via Texas Tech and entering his sixth college football season looking for another opportunity to prove he can start, while Rangel and Gunnar Gundy have been in the system for a year.
It can be argued that Bowman is the better option because he has thrown nearly five times the number of passes the other two have combined.
But there is a caveat.
“Bowman’s doing really well, but he hasn’t played in two years,” Mike Gundy said. “And we know what he did quite a while ago, but he’s an example of the young man that’s in our program that we really like but we can’t discredit anybody that’s been in our program.”
Gundy pushed back against several narratives when explaining the process behind his decision to allow the quarterback battle to run into the season; the team doesn’t know who the leader is, it creates confusion, etc.
“Maybe I would’ve bought that two or three years ago, but I don’t believe that at all,” Gundy said. “We all know this if you watch a lot of college football – it’s the only position that players don’t rotate in. Every other position, guys rotate in, and nobody ever talks about it.”
If Gundy is being totally transparent, then at least two signal callers will take snaps against Central Arkansas. But as of Thursday’s press conference, he said there is no detailed plan. He said he is “leaning” toward having one going into the game so the players know what to expect.
He also hasn’t held any discussions with the quarterbacks on his intention to play more than one of them.
“They know that based on the reps and the way that practice has been handled,” Gundy said.
Regardless of all the speculation and commentary, the fans at Boone Pickens Stadium should be able to tell if one is better than the others or if indeed it’s a tight race.
Wide receivers
Starters: De’Zhaun Stribling, Brennan Presley, Jaden Bray
Non-starters: Talyn Shettron, Leon Johnson III, Blaine Green, Rashod Owens
The quarterback competition could ultimately come down to who can best utilize the weapons in the passing game, headline by upperclassmen Presley, Bray and Stribling – the transfer from Washington State.
Stribling has received praise from teammates, and Gundy said he has settled into the offense
“I feel like with him and (Johnson III) that I can see when they cross the finish line as far as ‘OK I get it now. I can just go line up and play and not think about it,’” Gundy said.
Tight ends & FullbacksStarters: Josiah Johnson or Quinton Stewart (TE), Braden Cassity (FB)Non-starters: Ian Edenfield (TE), Jake Schultz (FB)OSU finally moved on from the cowboy back after eight years and split the hybrid position back to tight ends and full backs.
But Johnson, the super senior transfer from UMass, said his role as tight end will be more blocking than route running.
“As far as me personally, I think they just wanted me to put my hand in the dirt and block while being a threat down the field. Obviously, blocking against our defense everyday is a bit difficult,” Johnson said. “I do enjoy getting the ball a fair share, but I mainly just want to win at this point. I’m pretty old in my college career, and I want to end it with a big winning season.”
With that said, Gundy expects more production from the tight ends than what cowboy backs did in the past.
“Those guys will get more reps now than what they’ve traditionally gotten over the last six to eight years,” Gundy said.
