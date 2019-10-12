The Morrison High softball team won its first fastpitch softball state championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Wildcats beat Tushka 12-2 in six innings at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee. It was the first state tournament appearance for the team in school history and they made the trip memorable, bringing home the Class A gold ball.
It is the first state championship for a girls team out of the Noble County town. It is actually the first title outside of football for a school which is known for its dominance on the gridiron, with 14 state titles in that sport.
It is also the first time a team clad in the Morrison red and black will be bringing home a gold ball since 2008 – the most recent football title.
It is also the first known instance in which a News Press area team has won a fastpitch softball championship. The coverage area is comprised of Coyle, Cushing, Frontier, Glencoe, Morrison, Mulhall-Orlando, Pawnee, Perkins-Tryon, Perry, Ripley, Stillwater and Yale.
For JT Freeman, in his first year with the Lady Wildcats (33-4), and his team, it is a huge accomplishment. To make it to the first fastpitch state tournament (Morrison has made it before in slow pitch, finishing as runners-up twice) it beats Stuart in the regional title game. To win the state tournament, No. 8 Morrison knocked off No. 2 Roff on Thursday and No. 6 Fairland on Friday.
Members of the Lady Wildcats in numerical order are: Paris Warriner (No. 1, sophomore, second base, outfield); Kelli Veit (No. 4, sophomore, third base/outfield); Kallie Rupp (No. 5, freshman, shortstop); Rylee Hughes (No. 6, freshman, outfield/utility); Audrey Warriner (No. 7, freshman, catcher/outfield); Macy Treat (No. 11, senior, outfield), Jasmine Warriner (No. 12, senior, catcher/outfield); Hally Vaughn, (No. 13, freshman, pitcher/outfield); Abby Womack (No. 14, junior, first base); Maddy Wehrenberg (No. 15, sophomore, outfield/second base); GG Flanagan, (No. 17, freshman, third base/shortstop); Devyn Bales (No. 21, senior, outfield); Josie Burton (No. 22, freshman, pitcher/outfield); Kaylyn Raper (No. 24, senior, pitcher/third Base); Morgan Dennis (No. 35, senior, outfield).
