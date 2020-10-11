For the second time this season, Oklahoma State football faces a postponement of a game – and its first of the Big 12 Conference slate.
The Baylor football program announced Sunday night that the game against the Cowboys, which was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed to Dec. 12. With the decision, the Big 12 Championship game, which has been tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 or 19, pending game results, could officially get pushed back to Dec. 19 if the Cowboy – who are one of three teams undefeated in conference play – or Bears are potential players in the title game.
The announcement comes just a few short days after the Bears shut down all football-related activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.
"We are disappointed to postpone another game," said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades in the release Sunday night. "However, the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led to concerns of an outbreak and the decision to suspend team practice through Oct. 17. Secondly, this has caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players.
"Though this is an unfortunate outcome, we remain determined to return to the field in the safest manner possible. Thank you to Commissioner Bowlsby and Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder for their cooperation in rescheduling this matchup."
The game, which will still be played in Waco, Texas, will have its new kickoff time and television coverage scheduled at a later date.
Oklahoma State had its season opener against Tulsa delayed by a week after the Golden Hurricane had their fall camp disrupted due to an outbreak, as well.
The postponement this time, however, creates a lengthier waiting period for the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State was already coming off a bye week following its contest against Kansas on Oct. 3. The Cowboys will now have two weeks off between games before returning to the gridiron, with their next game scheduled for Oct. 24 at home against Iowa State.
