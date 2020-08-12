With the Big 12 Conference confirming Wednesday morning the decision to move forward with having football this fall, Oklahoma State followed up in the afternoon with safety procedures for trying to have fans in the stands for home games.
According to a release sent to season ticket holders from the ticket office, there is currently no hard cap for number of fans that will be allowed into Boone Pickens Stadium, but a “full reseat with spacing between seat blocks will occur soon to allow us to host fans for the 2020 season.”
Based on the likelihood of spacing between seating, it can be concluded that if games are played with fans at Boone Pickens Stadium it will be at less than capacity – which is currently 55,509.
Fans will also be expected to follow ordinances in place at Oklahoma State and in Stillwater, with fans “required” to wear masks.
“Oklahoma State is committed to creating a safe environment for its fans, students and campus community and has implemented several new safety measures in and around Boone Pickens Stadium for the 2020 season,” the email reads.
In a release later from OSU athletics, they detailed acceptable face coverings to include R95, KN95, dust masks, procedural masks, cotton bandanas, neck gaiters, running buffs and some tightly woven scarves. Also, “cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”
Pregame festivities that draw an even larger than capacity crowd to the OSU campus will be nixed this season.
Per the release, “no tailgating will be allowed on campus” and parking lots will open two and a half hours prior to kickoff to “minimize crowding.”
The university will also utilize mobile technology for ticketing and parking passes with “no tickets or parking passes for the club level or main stadium bowl area will be printed and mailed from OSU Athletics,” per the release from the athletic department.
There will be a clear bag policy in place, limited to one bag per person. The university also intends to have hand sanitizing stations installed throughout Boone Pickens Stadium.
According to the release, they will also be installing plexiglass barriers as concessions stands to “protect fans and staff.”
The release concluded that current season ticket holders will soon receive and email with more information in regards to tickets.
In the release sent out from the athletic department, the “cool zone area” on the plaza level in the west end zone is “closed in order to discourage large gatherings.”
