The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has unanimously approved joining the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC voted Thursday to accept Oklahoma and the University of Texas. Today, OU established the proceedings that would allow the university to join the SEC when media rights expire in 2025.
“The board’s action today is undoubtedly one of the most significant decisions in our more than a century of athletics and is of true importance to the broader university,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said. “We believe that joining the Southeastern Conference will sustain our tradition of national-caliber athletics excellence, strengthen our flagship university as a whole and serve the wider interests of the state of Oklahoma. The entire Sooner Nation and Oklahomans throughout the state stand to benefit from this move, and we’re thrilled for a new platform to tell the OU story all across the country.”
So far, OU and Texas were the only universities considered for SEC expansion. The remaining Big 12 schools, which includes Oklahoma State University, have been exploring whether to keep the conference together and possibly expanding or seeking invites from other conferences.
OSU President Kayse Shrum has been critical of OU's decision, and several state lawmakers have called the university's lack of transparency disappointing.
"We remain confident (Oklahoma State) is in the strongest position we have ever been in, and I am excited about the future of Oklahoma State University, our land-grant mission, world-class faculty and top-notch athletic programs," she wrote in a statement.
In a statement following the vote, Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said today's decision, "allows us to ensure we’re doing all we can to further OU’s long-standing record of athletics excellence; attracting top student-athletes from across the country and giving this institution the exposure it deserves."
OU Board Chair Michael A. Cawley called the move "essential" to position OU and its athletics programs for "stability and excellence."
"We are confident that by taking control of our own destiny and joining the SEC, OU will be in the best possible position to continue advancing our institution’s overall mission,” he said.
