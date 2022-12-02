The Stillwater Pioneers are the Class 6A-II state champions.
Stillwater (13-0) captured the gold ball with a 26-21 win over Choctaw (11-2).
The Pioneer defense used a flurry of second-half turnovers to disrupt Choctaw after stingy defense for both teams marked the first half.
Choctaw managed over 250 yards of offense, but only found the end zone once in the first half.
After a scoreless first quarter, Choctaw opened scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run by La’Trell Ray that capped an 80-yard drive.
Ray finished the first half with 102 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Stillwater tied the game before half with a pass from receiver Talon Kendrick to Julius Talley.
Choctaw missed a 52-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
On Choctaw’s opening drive of the second half Julius Talley returned an interception to the Choctaw 10.
Stillwater took its first lead with just over 7 minutes left in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass from Gage Gundy to Heston Thompson but the Pioneers missed the PAT.
The next possession, the Pioneers managed to stop Choctaw on fourth down. On the ensuing drive, Gundy called his own number and broke free on a 54-yard touchdown run for the first two-possession lead of the game – 20-7 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, a Jacory Thomas interception ended Choctaw’s next drive. Stillwater drove to the Choctaw 26 before turning it over on downs. The Pioneers got it right back with an interception by Trey Gregory. Stillwater’s drive ended with a missed 32-yard field goal attempt.
Choctaw’s first score of the second half came with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter. The long drive ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Steele Wasel to Jax Smith. Choctaw cut the lead to 20-14.
A big run from Noah Roberts helped seal the win on Stillwater’s next drive. After a pass interference got the Pioneers a new set of downs, Roberts brought the Pioneers into the Choctaw red zone. The drive was capped with a Zac Tyson 9-yard touchdown run that put Stillwater up 26-14 with 1:12 left.
Choctaw had to burn its final timeout on that Pioneer drive. Choctaw managed to score with under 9 seconds left but didn't have enough time for a final rally as Stillwater recovered the onside kick.
This story will be updated.
