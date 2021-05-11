O’Brate Stadium is about to get the pomp and circumstance it was due to get before the pandemic halted the sports world a year ago.
Oklahoma State announced Tuesday that President George W. Bush – who was originally scheduled to throw out the first pitch at OSU’s new baseball stadium the weekend after NCAA sports were canceled – will be coming to Stillwater to throw out the first pitch of the last series of the season in O’Brate.
Bush will “headline the official dedication” of O’Brate Stadium, per a release from the athletic department Tuesday, in the first game of the series against New Orleans on May 20.
The former President has had a longstanding relationship with Cecil O’Brate – the new stadium’s namesake – and has taken part in a ceremonies at Oklahoma State before, delivering the keynote address at the 2006 commencement ceremony.
“We’re thankful that President Bush will be part of this special day and we are honored to have him with us,” O’Brate said in the release.
Per the release, the dedication of O’Brate Stadium will include a flyover featuring World War II era Warbirds and a postgame fireworks show.
“We’re thrilled that President Bush was able to reschedule his historic appearance on campus and the official grand opening of O’Brate Stadium, albeit a year later. It’s still a joyous occasion and one that we’ll never forget,” OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday said. “Cecil O’Brate and his family and their amazing gift to Cowboy Baseball is something that we cherish and Thursday night, President Bush will provide us a moment that our fans, players and university will never forget.”
Thanks to a decision made by the athletic department over this past weekend, the historic moment for O’Brate Stadium will be with a true sold out crowd. There will be no cap on the seating capacity for remaining OSU sports events.
According to OSU, season ticket holders who were unable to get seating due to limited capacity throughout the season can now purchase seat locations for the dedication until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Single-game tickets for the series opener will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday.
