Late Monday evening, Oklahoma State became the second Big 12 Conference team to have its season opening football game postponed.
Via a release from the University of Tulsa, the Golden Hurricane have had to postpone the game at Boone Pickens Stadium – originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and to be televised on ESPN or ESPNU – by one week, to Sept. 19.
The release identifies the program’s attempt in dealing with COVID-19 protocols, and how it has “limited … practice sessions since the beginning of preseason camp on Aug. 7.”
Per the release, Tulsa had a nine-day pause “due to multiple positive tests and was limited to seven practices in the 17 days of preseason camp.”
“The safety and health of our student-athletes is always at the core of all of our discussions and decisions. Without time to properly prepare physically we would be putting our student-athletes at a greater risk of injury,” said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Tulsa’s vice president & director of athletics, in the release. “An open date for both schools presented us with the opportunity to reschedule the game for a week later. I’m appreciative of Mike Holder and Oklahoma State University for their cooperation in coming to this decision.”
The kickoff and television details for the postponed game are still pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.