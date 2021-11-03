After complying with the NCAA appeals process, Oklahoma State is left with confusion rather than clarity.
In 2020, the NCAA struck the Cowboy basketball program with several penalties, including a postseason ban, as a result of an FBI investigation involving former associate head coach Lamont Evans. Although OSU appealed the decision, the NCAA announced Wednesday that it upheld its ruling, barring the Cowboys from the 2022 postseason and cutting back their number of scholarships by three.
Kevin Fite, OSU’s senior associate athletics director for compliance, knows what it’s like to be on the other side of this process. In the early 2000s, Fite worked on the NCAA enforcement staff, so he said he has experience bringing a case before the Committee of Infractions.
As someone with expertise in this area, Fite said it was unfair for the NCAA to pin responsibility on OSU for Evans’ actions.
“It was trying to create institutional culpability on the part of Oklahoma State,” Fite said. “That should end.”
Fite said the primary rule Evans broke is a bylaw relating to ethical conduct. NCAA Bylaw 10.1 lists examples of unethical conduct, including “receipt of benefits by an institutional staff member for facilitating or arranging a meeting between a student-athlete and an agent, financial advisor or a representative of an agent or advisor.”
In 2017, Evans was charged with accepting bribes as part of a scheme to sway student-athletes toward specific financial advisors and agents, and he pleaded guilty for bribery in 2019.
When Evans was at OSU, all current members of the Cowboy basketball team were in high school or middle school, and coach Mike Boynton – who was preparing for his first season as head coach when the news about Evans broke – faced no charges in the investigation. Because the NCAA is punishing OSU as an institution, the current Cowboys are facing the consequences of Evans’ violation.
Athletics Director Chad Weiberg said university leaders have inquired about how they could have handled the situation differently, but the NCAA hasn’t provided answers.
“Our understanding is that … part of the infractions process is being able to know what it is that you did wrong, be able to fix it,” Weiberg said. “And to be able to send a message to the rest of the membership that this is what you gotta be aware of, try to avoid, do different, whatever.
“I don’t know what the message is because as far as I can tell, the only thing that we did was hire him, and we did not know that this was going on.”
Through the lengthy investigation process, OSU has dealt with two separate NCAA committees. The Committee on Infractions presented the initial ruling, Fite explained, and the Infractions Appeals Committee was responsible for hearing OSU’s argument for appealing the decision.
Fite said several years ago, the NCAA updated its infractions procedures, but the way the NCAA handled OSU’s case – particularly in relation to holding the institution responsible for Evans’ actions – didn’t align with information the NCAA had shared about the revamped infractions process.
In a news release Wednesday, the NCAA described the violation as “severe breaches of conduct under NCAA rules,” classifying it as a Level I-standard case for OSU and a Level I-aggravated case for Evans. During the appeals process, a major part of OSU’s argument was that the university didn’t need to bear responsibility for Evans’ misconduct, and OSU and Evans shouldn’t be viewed as one and the same.
The NCAA’s infractions panel disagreed.
“The infractions panel argued in its response that holding the school responsible at the same level was consistent with legislated NCAA violation structures,” the NCAA press release stated. “Specifically, the panel noted that a member school is responsible for its staff members, and when a staff member commits a violation while employed by the school, both the individual and the school are responsible for the violation.”
The news release stated OSU had contended that Evans’ unethical behavior didn’t give the university any kind of competitive edge. Fite described Evans’ actions as “purely selfish in nature.”
“There’s not a monitoring process in the country that could have caught what he did,” Fite said. “The only way we would have known what he was doing is if we had had access to his bank accounts, but even then he hid it, because he ran it through other individuals that didn’t know what he was doing.”
When it was time to work through the NCAA process, OSU went first among the universities wrapped up in the Southern District of New York fraud and bribery cases.
“That was likely our mistake,” Fite said. “We made a good faith effort to do things the right way, and part of that was going first, because we felt like we had a low level of culpability here, which we did.”
Instead of going through summary disposition, or a “paper review,” as Fite described it, OSU’s appeals process involved a hearing. OSU was advocating for itself, but the NCAA struck the argument down.
“They held it against us for trying to defend ourselves,” Fite said.
Now, OSU has possibly exhausted all options. Weiberg said he doesn’t know of anything the university can do to take further legal action, and the previous attempts have been “wasted effort.”
Instead, change might have to stem from NCAA reform.
“I think everyone believes the NCAA process is broken and flawed,” Weiberg said.
Weiberg didn’t provide details, but he said a “constitutional committee” has been created to identify ways to transform the NCAA. Fite said he agrees that the NCAA needs change, suggesting to possibly “start it over.”
The bureaucratic process of rebuilding the main governing body for college athletics would take time, but the calls for major improvements are growing. In a tearful opening statement at Wednesday’s news conference, Boynton expressed his disapproval of the NCAA’s decision to uphold the restrictions.
“They won,” Boynton said. “Our players don’t deserve and shouldn’t have to deal with this.”
