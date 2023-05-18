NORMAN – Colin Bruegemann did just as he usually would. It didn’t matter that the bases were loaded.
Oklahoma State baseball’s designated hitter stepped to the batter’s box in the top of the third inning on Thursday night, stomped his left foot twice, dragged it to dig in his spot, took a step back, let loose on a practice swing, inhaled a deep breath and was ready to go.
It was just another at-bat for the sophomore.
“I just try to work early,” Brueggemann said. “I don’t wanna get too deep in the count there. I wanna see-ball, hit-ball and drive it back up the middle. I got my barrel out there, and it just kept going.”
Brueggemann only needed to see one pitch to know what was coming. He demolished the second, wiping the bases clean and silencing the Oklahoma faithful at L. Dale Mitchell Park with his fifth home run of the season.
The sequence – Brueggemann’s grand slam and the three batters leading up to it – was emblematic of fireworks the No. 25 Cowboys provided in an eventual 13-2 win over the Sooners in the first of a three-game series.
“We have a good lineup. There’s good depth to our lineup,” Cowboys coach Josh Holliday said. “Kids are working hard. They’ve invested in the process of hitting, which is to show up at the field and do their drills.”
OSU (36-15, 14-8 Big 12) posted 19 runs in a win over the Sooners (29-22, 10-11 Big 12) in mid-April. That was the start of an offensive onslaught for the Cowboys, who haven’t cooled off since.
Including their fourth-straight win over OU, the Pokes have tallied double-digit runs in nine of their past 15 outings.
This time, it started with an RBI groundout from Cowboys freshman left fielder Nolan Schubart in the top of the first inning, continued with a two-run single from second baseman Roc Riggio in the second and blew open with the first of two home runs from Brueggemann, who finished 2-for-4 with five RBI.
OU pitcher Braxton Douthit walked the first three batters of the third inning, a regularity on a night in which the Sooners walked nine Cowboys and put another five on base via hit-by-pitch.
Bruegemann’s seized the opportunity, just as OSU did with the awarded bases all night. In fact, the Sooners (12) ended up with more hits than the Cowboys (10).
“I mean, free bases occur when you’re disciplined in your own space,” Holliday said. “Sometimes the other side would say, ‘Well, we just did a poor job.’ Well, if we didn’t have the discipline to lay off pitches or take hit-by-pitches, then maybe those things wouldn’t happen.”
Jumping on top of the Sooners early, Brueggemann said in the aftermath of the victory, provided some cushion for Cowboys pitcher Nolan McLean, who made his first start of the season, a difference from his usual role as a closer.
McLean wasn’t perfect, loading the bases twice and getting out of both jams, but he didn’t need to be. It would’ve been welcomed, but that was never expected from someone who was on the mound for only the second time since March 24 after recovering from an unspecified leg injury.
He lasted three innings, gave up a run on four hits, walked four and struck out five on 72 pitches (41 strikes). That paved the way for Evan O’Toole to enter in relief and deal five shutout innings, eventually being credited the win and moving to 6-1 on the season.
“Nolan amazes me. I think he’s one of the most-talented kids I’ve ever seen,” Holliday said. “I saw him make big pitches when it mattered most there, when those guys got on base. He dug in there and found, in his heart, the ability to make a key pitch.”
The Cowboys will take everything the did against the Sooners to open the series – and everything they’ve done over the past month – bottle it up and hope to repeat it throughout the final two games of the regular season.
Should they take head into the postseason riding a five-game win streak, it’d likely mean they have at least a share of the program’s first Big 12 title since 2014.
While everyone else has one eye on Norman and the other on Austin, Texas – where the Longhorns can help the Pokes by sweeping, or even taking two of three from league-leading West Virginia – Holliday has both of his forward.
“I’m barely smart enough to handle what we’re responsible for. I certainly cannot take into account what anyone else is doing,” Holliday said through a laugh. “If we take care of what we’re doing, that gives us the best chance to be relevant. That’s gonna be our focus.
“We just need to get ready for tomorrow, play really good tomorrow. If we do that, that’s everything we can do to have a spot in that conversation.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.