Bryan Nardo calmly watched as Central Arkansas drove the field on his freshly deployed defense. That’s how he seemed over a headset, anyway.
Oklahoma State’s first-year defensive coordinator witnessed the Bears, figured to be some 20-point underdogs in the matchup, march toward the east end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium and punch it in.
Twice, actually. Yes, twice.
“It was kind of like a roller coaster of emotions,” Nardo said following the Cowboys’ eventual 27-13 win over UCA on Saturday night. “When I look at it, I think I stayed pretty calm.”
Feeling anything else would’ve been justified, too.
A year ago, Nardo was a Gannon University, a Division II school in Erie, Pennsylvania. When he stepped into the booth for the Cowboys’ 2023 season opener, he could see a sold-out crowd that was 53,855 people strong.
“Even though he has a really good demeanor and all that, but come on now, you know he had to be nervous,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He had to be nervous.”
The Bears’ pair of thought-to-be touchdowns were called back – the first because of an ineligible man downfield, the second because of an illegal blindside block.
OSU’s bend-don’t-break introduction to the Nardo era, along with senior cornerback Korie Black blocking a 28-yard field goal attempt, kept UCA off the board.
Any points, period, would’ve put the Bears ahead of the Cowboys. The Pokes responded by striking on the ensuing drive with an 11-yard touchdown from quarterback Garret Rangel to star wideout Brennan Presley.
“You go from having some of the worst-case scenarios,” Nardo said, “to having the best-case scenario.”
Nardo’s debut wasn’t perfect. He knew that immediately after the 14-point win. Among other things, the Cowboys allowed the Bears to string together a nine-play, 95-yard drive for their first touchdown of the season. Another seven-play, 70-yard drive marked UCA’s second and final score on the night.
The Cowboys still had their starters playing in the early stages of the fourth quarter against an FCS opponent.
OSU’s offense had mustered much until then. The Pokes – rotating between three quarterbacks, trying to decide on a full-time starter – had a total of 37 yards of offense in the third quarter. Redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy, the third quarterback to audition against UCA, had just led the offense to a three-and-out on his first drive.
Nardo’s unit rose to the occasion, though.
"We always know our defense is gonna go out there and show out," Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon said. "So, we can put the trust in them all the time."
Withstanding a penalty-filled sequence, and trying to maintain what was then a 13-7 lead, OSU’s defense forced UCA to drain three minutes off of the clock without doing any real damage. A seven-play, 10-yard possession ended with the Cowboys forcing a punt.
“That’s exactly what I expect them to be from how they are every day. They compete. They’re driven,” Nardo said. “I know there’s a few guys that all made really good plays throughout that drive, and it was like, ‘OK, it’s time to step up and slam the door,’ and they got that done.”
Gunnar Gundy’s second drive, a byproduct of the crucial punt that pinned the Pokes on their own 7-yard line, was the proverbial dagger. Running back Elijah Collins’ 17-yard touchdown run to put OSU up 20-7 with 11 minutes left gave the Cowboys all of the separation they needed.
Until then, while the starters were still abundantly present, it was evident that OSU carried lingering mishaps from 2022 into 2023. A slew of missed tackles helped the Bears post 391 yards of offense, albeit Mike Gundy acknowledged that UCA had a couple of players – running back ShunDerrick Powell and wide receiver Jarrod Barnes – who could flat-out play.
Nardo doesn’t see it as an issue moving forward. He knows it can’t be.
“Our guys can tackle,” he said. “They’ve proven they can tackle.”
Part of the Cowboys’ successes stemmed from the faith that Nardo has instilled in the players since the day he was hired in January. That helped OSU defensive end Nathan Latu, who attributed his offseason of maturing to Nardo, have 1.5 sacks and a total of six tackles.
Another part was Nardo, along with Mike Gundy, wanting to keep things simple. It simpler call sheet let the players play free and fast. Nardo staying in their base package, a 3-3-5 that he brought into the program, for most of the contest let the Cowboys get accustomed to a new system while not divulging what else they’re capable of.
“None of us was second-guessing anything that Coach was saying,” Latu said. “We have a lot to fix, but everything he was doing was real well.”
Nardo and the Cowboys’ defense – the whole team, really – will have to make a quick turnaround on their first action of 2023. Things OSU got away with against UCA won’t be as inconsequential during a Week 2 trip to play Arizona State in Tempe.
The lights were as big as they’ve ever been for Nardo against Central Arkansas, and they’re only going to get brighter as the Cowboys move forward.
“We know what we can be. We know what we have to fix,” Nardo said. “But it wasn’t against our offense. The scoreboard was on, and our guys responded the way they needed to respond.”
