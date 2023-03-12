This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Oklahoma State men's basketball knew it needed help on Selection Sunday. In the moments following the Cowboys' loss to No. 7 Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, senior guard John-Michael Wright said he hoped the selection committee "shows us grace."
It did not.
On the heels of a one-year postseason ban, OSU was the first team left out of the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State and Pitt finished ahead of the Pokes and will square off in the First Four to be the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region. Arizona State and Nevada will meet in the play-in game for the No. 11 seed in the West Region.
The other No. 11 seeds are NC State and Providence.
Chris Reynolds, a member of the NCAA Selection Committee, told CBS that the Cowboys missed out on a March Madness birth because "they had 18 opportunities in the Quad 1, and they won only six games."
OSU will now await the National Invitational Tournament Selection Show at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU. As the first ones to miss the cut for the big dance, the Cowboys are assumed to be the top overall seed in the NIT.
