Yells are once again echoing in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Not the cries of thousands of fans watching a game, but rather, the gleeful screams of young campers.
About 50 girls, from kindergarten to the sixth grade, participated in the Jacie Hoyt Hoops Camp this week. OSU women’s basketball coaches and players taught the girls basketball skills for three days. The skills will benefit the players, but more important are the life lessons the campers will take away from interacting so personally with their heroes.
“We talk a lot in our program about just being bigger than the game and the impact and influence that (the players) can have on young lives and in particular, young females,” Hoyt said. “So, to give them that opportunity to understand their impact, and just encourage them to really use their platform in a positive way is really important.”
OSU junior Neferatali Natoa, or as she was known this week, “Coach Tali” is familiar with youth basketball camps. She said back home in Australia she would help run them all the time.
Natoa comes from a big family, there are 23 grandchildren on one side, so she said she is good working with kids. It came across as campers were lifted up for dunks, comforted after getting hit in the face by a ball and constantly being uplifted.
Natoa said her role at the camp isn’t primarily to teach skills, but rather be a role model.
“Definitely being that positive role model for them,” Natoa said. “Just setting that example for them.”
Almost every camper stuck around for autographs and pictures after awards were handed out. At midcourt, campers took selfies with players and showed off the autographs they had gotten on basketballs and their shirts.
They didn’t care about which players had the best stats last season or which players would have the most successful basketball career. They just wanted a signature from a new friend.
That is why the camp matters. Hoyt, named OSU’s coach March 20, has not coached a single game in Stillwater, but she has begun to build a fanbase.
It was her message to the campers and parents at the end of the camp. She thanked them for participating in the camp but told them they were needed on gamedays in the winter.
“It’s crucial, not just to get them and their parents back,” Hoyt said, “but just to grow the game and again, to give little girls opportunities, you know, I don’t think that they always get those opportunities. So, it was really important for us to do that as well as helping build our fan base.”
Teams could do worse than fanbases built around young girls. Because as everyone inside the gym watching the camp knows, their screams get loud.
