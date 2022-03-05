When Tyreek Smith deflected Texas Tech’s final shot and sent it toward Moussa Cisse’s outstretched right arm, the initial reaction was celebration.
Cisse, a sophomore center on the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, tightly grasped the basketball before flinging it across the court to coach Mike Boynton as teammates emerged from the bench. Then Cisse jumped and chest-bumped junior forward Kalib Boone, falling backward on the white maple as the home crowd roared. The Cowboys had silenced the “Raider Power” chants echoing from a large contingent of Texas Tech travelers in the stands.
OSU upset the Red Raiders, 52-51, creating a memorable season finale Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Sophomore guard Bryce Thompson, who had 11 points and drained the winning 3-pointer from the left corner, described the victory as “sweet.”
The Cowboys (15-15 overall, 8-10 Big 12 Conference) treasured their accomplishment. But when Boynton stepped into a buzzing locker room after his team powered its way to a gritty upset of No. 12 Texas Tech, he also had to face the bitter reality. This was the abrupt and inevitable ending.
“I got more emotional than I thought I would, in all honesty,” Boynton said. “But as I started to reflect on watching the way those kids competed, it really just burned me to my core that they don’t get another opportunity to go and finish this thing the way most everybody else has an opportunity to finish it. I probably dampened that mood of excitement, but I wanted them to know how much I appreciated them and how much I cared for what they did for us this year.”
As Boynton spoke during the postgame press conference, his solemn tone and misty eyes reflected the emotional weight of this season. On Nov. 3, Boynton sat in the same room, his tears welling up as he dealt with the fresh wound of a postseason ban. The NCAA had denied OSU’s appeal of punishments that stemmed from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Lamont Evans. The NCAA found no faults against Boynton. The current Cowboys, who were middle school and high school athletes when the news of Evans’ scandal surfaced, had to handle the consequences of a 2017 investigation that had no connection to them.
With no way to compete in the Big 12 Tournament or the NCAA Tournament, this team had to search for motivation elsewhere. The season involved not only tireless work on the court, but also constant mental labor as Boynton strived to keep his team focused amid the constant reminders of their frustrating situation.
TV commentators had to mention it. Bracketologist Joe Lunardi revealed the Cowboys could have been a bubble team if they were eligible for the postseason.
They weren’t, and Boynton couldn’t ignore the obvious truth. Week after week, game after game, he had to rally a team that lost a dream, and his empathy for his players made it “the most difficult year” of his professional life.
“This season just always had an air of discomfort around it,” Boynton said. “It was kind of the elephant in the room.”
That bulky, pesky elephant lumbered along and followed them everywhere, but Boynton doesn’t blame the postseason ban for all of the Cowboys’ struggles. Sometimes, they simply didn’t play well, he said.
Other times, they defied expectations.
It happened Jan. 15, when OSU traveled to Waco, Texas, and stunned Baylor for the first road upset of a No. 1 team in program history. The Cowboys competed with a similar edge Saturday against the Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6).
After senior forward Kevin Obanor knocked down a 3-pointer to increase Texas Tech’s lead to 49-39 with 9:48 left, OSU didn’t surrender. Instead, the Cowboys lifted themselves out of the deficit and took the lead when Thompson caught super-senior guard Bryce Williams’ pass and made a 3 with 19 seconds left.
Sophomore guard Rondel Walker led OSU with 12 points, shooting 4 for 7 from the field. Cisse provided 10 rebounds, five blocks, four points and one assist. Redshirt sophomore forward Smith, a transfer from Texas Tech, sealed the win with the final defensive play.
During a typical year, this unpredictable, tenacious team could cause chaos in a March Madness bracket. Although Boynton was proud of the Cowboys for their gutsy win against Texas Tech, it also magnified his sadness because they can’t carry those skills into the postseason.
Isaac Likekele, who is undecided about using his extra year of eligibility, and Bryce Williams, who has no eligibility left, potentially ended their OSU careers in a regular-season game.
“Right now, it makes me feel bad for these kids, to be honest,” Boynton said. “I feel terrible for Isaac Likekele. I really do. … He deserves better. I don’t want to get myself in trouble, so I’m not gonna call names, but everybody knows the deal. This is about the kids. This college basketball, college experience, is supposed to be about giving them an opportunity to become the best version of themselves and then be rewarded for that.
“He did his part, and some adults did not.”
The implications of the NCAA’s punishments continue. Boynton has to manage the Cowboys’ scholarship reduction, and they still have the lingering “what if,” a question that will never be answered: How far could they have gone in the NCAA Tournament?
“That’s life,” Likekele said. “That’s life as you know it, and the sad part is, you won’t ever get to figure out ‘what if.’ So you just gotta move on, and that’s what everybody’s gonna do.”
That started with the postgame scene after defeating Texas Tech. Thompson said Boynton “was brought to tears” in the locker room, showing how much the seniors and the entire team mean to him.
Above all else, relationships are important to Boynton. As other teams actively recruit guys on his roster – a practice he called "disgusting" – he said he won't tell his players what to do, taking the philosophy that they should make the decisions best for them as individuals.
Next, they will have seven mandated days of rest, and spring break follows. There are no team practices in that timeframe.
In their houses and apartments, perhaps with their friends or family members, the Cowboys might watch a few March Madness games. Likekele and Thompson said they might tune in to matchups that feature players they know. Boynton said he will probably catch some games, too. He isn’t upset with the other teams, he said.
He loves the game too much to not watch.
