It’s been about 16 months since Northern Arizona had its reign as the NCAA men’s cross country champion taken away by BYU.
On Monday, NAU brought the title back to Flagstaff, Arizona, while BYU took home the honor of an individual champion at the Oklahoma State course in Stillwater.
The Lumberjacks’ top four runners finished in the top nine of the 10-kilometer race. They packed together and paced their team to a fourth national championship in five years.
“I’m just so happy for our guys,” NAU coach Michael Smith said. “This was a race we’ve been waiting for for a long time, and a lot has happened since we were last at a national cross country meet. Before the outcome, they were so happy to be competing here today. They ran with a lot of gratitude and joy, and that fuel to the fire.”
The Lumberjacks wore all-black uniforms. Smith was asked about it after the race, and he explained his reason for the unusual uniform choice.
“I joked around with them and said, ‘What do you wear to a funeral?’” Smith said. “They said black. We thought that was appropriate for a day of dying on this brutal course. … Just giving them something to be excited about. This is the only race we’ve worn that uniform for and in the past I’ve done something special like that. This was the one we wore for this year.”
NAU posted a team score of 60 points. Notre Dame finished as the team runner-up with 87 points, while OSU placed third with a score of 142 on its home course.
It was the Cowboys’ best finish since 2013, when they also finished third at the NCAA meet.
Individually, BYU junior Conner Mantz won the race in a time of 29 minutes and 26.1 seconds. He won the race by 22 seconds after opening it up during the final 1K over Florida State’s Adriaan Wildschutt.
Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo led a large portion of the race – with Mantz beside him at times – but was eventually caught by a small pack of runners midway through the race. One of those runners was Mantz, who eventually took over the race and brought home gold for the Cougars, who entered the meet as a possible threat to the team title but finished seventh in the standings.
Mantz became the first American-born runner to win the individual championship since Oregon’s Galen Rupp accomplished the feat in 2008.
“Kiptoo came in as one of the favorites and I think everyone knew he was going to take it out very quickly, which he did,” Mantz said. “Someone yelled at me to go with him. I decided to pace it out and see how I feel and maybe go with him. At about 3K, I started to fall apart because I went out too quickly.
“… Adriaan Wildschutt came up to me and said we can catch them, let’s work together. We went back and forth for a bit and ended up catching Kiptoo and Alex (Masai, Hofstra senior). It ended up being a battle one the hills.”
Although the BYU men’s team didn’t make it on the awards podium, the women’s team won the national championship. BYU did it a year after finishing runner-up by just six points.
The Cougars scored 96 team points, beating second-place NC State 65 points. Stanford rounded out the top three with 207 team points.
“I don’t have a ton of words, which is odd for me, because normally I have a lot to talk about,” BYU coach Diljeet Taylor said. “I’m just super proud of them.”
The women’s individual title went to Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat, who beat Oklahoma State’s Taylor Roe by five seconds to win the 6K race. Chelangat’s teammate, Amaris Tyynismaa, finished third to help Alabama to an eighth-place team finish.
“I’m really happy right now,” Chelangat said. “I’m so excited. I’m proud of my teammates. They are amazing.”
The NCAA D1 cross country championships will return to Stillwater in the fall of 2022 after going to Tallahassee, Florida, next fall.
