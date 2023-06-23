Cael Hughes remembers watching Stillwater High standouts Joe Smith and Kaid Brock lead the Pioneers wrestling program to state titles while Hughes was in elementary school.
He then recalls watching them with the Oklahoma State program, with both earning All-American honors during their college careers.
And it’s those memories that always kept him focused during his reign over each weight class he competed in during his four years in high school.
“If I didn’t have guys like Kaid Brock to look up to, then I’m positive I wouldn’t be the wrestler I am today, and probably the person I am today, because I saw those guys go into practice and give it their all every day,” Hughes said. “And when I watched them step on the mat, they gave 110 percent every time they were out there.”
Like Smith and Brock, Hughes – the News Press All-Area Wrestler of the Year – came up through the wrestling ringer in Stillwater.
He arrived in Stillwater in his formative years when his father, Jeremy Hughes, took an assistant coaching position with the high school football team – and has also been an assistant for the wrestling program.
While he was watching those talented Stillwater teams win state titles, he was also training as a youth within the Cowboy Wrestling Club – the same program that Smith and Brock came through leading to junior high and high school.
“Looking back at my time when I saw those guys go through high school, I didn’t really realize how big of a deal it was,” Hughes said. “But getting to follow that all the way up and continue the success of Stillwater wrestling has been a pleasure and I will definitely always remember it.”
For the average watcher, it may have seemed like Hughes hardly had to put in the effort on that mat. He was constantly pinning opponents – sometimes in a matter of seconds – and barely breaking a sweat.
But it wasn’t because it was easy for him. It was because like Smith and Brock before him, he wanted to ensure that any fan who turned out to watch him wrestle was given a show.
“That was something I think of when I walk on the mat,” Hughes said. “Maybe I’m not feeling the best, maybe not feeling as motivated as I normally am. …For me, it was like, if I don’t give back, then I’m in the wrong for that.
“So knowing that there’s kids or people in the community out there watching me and praying for my success made me care 100 times more about not just winning and losing but going out there and scrapping and giving it my all and not laying down for anybody.”
The fans and future wrestlers weren’t the only additional motivation for Hughes, though.
He may have the talent to be a Division I wrestler, but he knows there are plenty of teammates (including his brother, Dax) who aren’t nearly as a talented but who put in the same amount of work – or more – just to try to make themselves the best wrestlers they could be. Which ultimately was impactful from a team standpoint, as Hughes got the opportunity to graduate as a three-time team state champion after the program failed to finish in the top three his freshman year.
“When you look at a guy like Dax, like I’ve said in the past, he works harder than almost everybody in the room, so you go in there and you feel like when you walk on the mat and give it my all every match, it’s for some of those guys that put in that work every day,” Hughes said. “I’d be letting them down, because I know that they’re praying for my success, just like I pray for theirs. I probably hurts them more than it hurts me sometimes to see me lose or see me fail. So I definitely feel an obligation go out and perform and wrestling hard.”
But it wasn’t just on the mat that he was giving back.
Hughes also took part in a variety of community involvement, including volunteering at Stillwater Medical Center, delivering meals to homebound residents, working with Stillwater Make a Change (a student-led philanthropic project), as well as volunteering with Special Olympics and Unified Peers – a one-on-one mentoring project with special needs students.
He was also valedictorian of his class.
All of that, combined with his illustrious career on the mat, earned Hughes the prestigious National Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award – making him just the third high school graduate from the state of Oklahoma to earn the honor.
With the recognition, he now has a small display in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame – a building he’s visited countless times over the past decade to see all the greats of the sport of wrestling.
“From the ages of like 7 or 8 up to just a couple of months ago, I’ve been in the Hall of Fame and you’re seeing these legends in there, so it’s a little bit – I don’t even know how to describe it,” Hughes said. “There is this feeling of gratitude, really, for all the people for allowing me to do this.
“The way I see it, it’s a huge honor, but I don’t just want a box from my high school days in there. I want a plaque (representing Distinguished Members) on the wall.”
