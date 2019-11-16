COYLE – In its opening round contest against the Sasakwa Vikings, Coyle struggled more than in the regular season. In fact, the Bluejackets looked second best for most of the first half. The second half was more of the same.
Coyle’s season wrapped up Friday night after the Vikings offense began to click on their way to a 70-60 shootout victory. Coyle was led by Damon Caine on a night where the Bluejackets needed him to deliver, rushing for 479 yards in the opening round loss.
At halftime, Caine had 259 rushing yards as the only reliable source for the Bluejacket offense. After the game, Coyle coach Shane Weathers said that Caine’s performance pushed his yard total on the season over the 3,000-yard mark for the season.
After opening the game with two touchdowns in the opening minute of the contest, Coyle struggled to string drives together and pull away from the Vikings. For every score the Bluejackets produced, Sasakwa was able to respond and convert their two-point conversions. That would prove to be the difference in the second half of action.
Vikings running back Thomas Rompf matched Caine’s explosive offensive performance with a quality performance of his own. By the midway point in the third quarter, Rompf and Caine were the hot hands for their teams, respectively.
But perhaps the most special play of the night came when Coyle faked a handoff on fourth down and threw it down field to offensive lineman Ethan Jennings. Jennings made the catch and sprinted toward the end zone before being tackled just outside the 10-yard line. The play brought back the energy and life into the Coyle crowd. Jennings explained what was going through his mind during the play.
“I thought ‘Man, I’m about to try and get this touchdown’,” Jennings said. “‘I don’t know if I am going to make it, but I’m going to have to stiff arm this dude because I know that I’m not faster than him’.”
Weathers thought that the play call was going to work the entire way.
“We went and called that timeout,” Weathers said. “I went to coach Cooper and we were thinking about it. It was a good time to pull it because we needed that.”
Weathers said that play was not new for the Bluejackets scheme.
“We have that in our backburner,” Weathers said. “That’s called two on, two off. It makes the guard eligible.”
But the Coyle defense could never recover the control of the contest. Weathers talked about what he saw happening with his defense.
“They stretched us out,” Weathers said. “When they stretched us over the top, they started running inside. With our personnel that we have been trying to play with all year, it really stretched us. We didn’t get some of the gaps covered that we needed on defense.”
The Coyle offense still scored with ease throughout the night, but the play calling was changed based on the Sasakwa defense.
“They were trying to overload to the side that we were trying to go to,” Weathers said. “We were matching power on power all year long. They were bringing a couple of extra bodies and we were still struggling with that a bit. So, we started doing some backside things, some cutbacks.”
While their season ended in a tough fashion, the Bluejackets seniors stuck around in an extended huddle with Weathers after the rest of the team had cleared out.
“Just being around all these people,” Jennings said. “We’re family now. That’s how it’s going to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.