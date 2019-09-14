YALE – It didn’t take long for the Coyle Bluejackets to seize control of their week two opponent Yale on the road.
Running back Damon Caine Jr. started the scoring by running the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. Caine then forced and recovered a fumble on the next play to keep the Bulldogs offense off the field. A few minutes later, the score read 14-0 Coyle.
After a solid drive by Yale that cut Coyle’s lead to 14-6, the Bluejackets would rely on their star tailback to march down the field and score once again. On the night, Caine was relied on to score three times. The contribution would be the most of any of the players on the field all night long. Coyle coach Shane Weathers emphasized the Bluejackets motivation ahead of the contest.
“We lost to them last year and we were ready for this game,” Weathers said. “Both teams don’t have the same squad as they had last year. Both have graduated a lot. We didn’t play very well last week, so we did some really special things in practice this week to really get them going.”
Coyle would control the game on the ground, with Caine rushing for 127 yards on 24 carries to lead the way for the Bluejackets. Kenan Whiteside rushed for 45 yards on seven carries in support. Jacob Wilson led the Bulldogs with 56 yards on his 12 carries on the night in the loss. Weathers would pinpoint the key to the Bluejackets success on the ground.
Caine would add to his night in the third quarter when he broke a tackle in the backfield and would sprint 55 yards to the end zone. The play would extend the Bluejackets’ lead to 26-6 while removing any doubt left in the game. Yale coach Johnny Ray emphasized the importance Caine had on the Bluejackets offense.
“He was a big part of it,” Ray said. “Without those 2 plays right there at the beginning, we go into halftime 8-6.”
“I really thought we blocked well,” Weathers said. “Mentally, we were in the game from the get-go. We had two big plays right off the bat. We had the kick return all the way back and a takeaway on their kickoff return. That changes the game and they had to play from behind.”
The Bulldogs struggled to find a rhythm on offense after their lone touchdown in the first quarter. Quarterback DeSean Richey would complete four of his 13 pass attempts to rack up 47 yards from the air for the Bulldogs.
But the real difference in the game came from the special teams. Ray explained where he felt the turning point of the game occurred.
“There was a portion of the game where we stalemated them,” Ray said. “And then that punt. The snap that went bad on the punt where our punter had to run it. We were short six inches. The stalemate was broken then.”
