COYLE – Coyle capped off homecoming with an energetic 48-32 win over Garber on Friday night.
The game began with a 23-yard touchdown pass from the Wolverines junior quarterback T.J. Bennett to receiver Holt Neise. The Wolverines’ defense held Coyle in check through the first quarter.
Coyle started off the second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run from star running back Damon Caine. Shortly after, Bennett found Neise for a 71-yard bomb to put Garber out in front, 16-8.
The scoring didn’t stop there, as just a few seconds later Caine busted a 65-yard touchdown run. Coyle wasn’t able to convert on the two-point attempt witch left the score at 16-14 in favor of Garber. Both teams defenses began to settle in. Late in the second quarter, Garber was in position to score again before half. The Coyle defense held firm to bring the half to a close still 16-14.
“I challenged our team on toughness during halftime. Our team responded and began to dominate,” Coyle coach Shane Weathers said.
Both teams struggled on their first possession out of the break. Coyle’s defense began to play more aggressive with their pass rush in the second half. T.J. Bennett was able to find some open field and scrambled for 68-yard touchdown run on the Wolverines second drive of the half putting Garber up by 10.
Garber wouldn’t find the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter as Coyle took over. Coyle’s defense started wreaking havoc on Bennett, recording six sacks on the night with five of those coming in the second half.
On offense, the Bluejackets turned to Caine and he delivered. Caine rushed for 139 yards and found the end zone three times in just the second half alone.
“It was homecoming, I came in today wanting to show what I can do for the fans,” Caine said of his performance.
Even with Garber putting all eight defenders in the box to try and slow down Caine, he still averaged a whopping 12.4 yards per carry in the second half. Coyle also scored on a 31-yard quarterback keeper by Kenan Whiteside, and on a 34-yard run from Phillip Cummings late in the fourth quarter.
Coyle goes on the road to play at Medford next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.