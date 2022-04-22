Justin Campbell tends to avoid revealing his full potential at the beginning of a baseball game.
Campbell, Oklahoma State’s sophomore ace pitcher, said he has followed the pattern since his senior year of high school in Simi Valley, California. He improves throughout a matchup, conserving energy and saving his best stuff for the later innings as he figures out how to deceive the batters.
“I kind of pace through the first three (innings),” Campbell said. “And after that, I’ll give them a pretty ugly day at the plate.”
The strategy allowed him to command the defense in the Cowboys’ dominant series opener against TCU.
OSU trounced the Horned Frogs, 13-2, on Friday night at O’Brate Stadium, and winning pitcher Campbell threw 14 strikeouts to match a career high. He hadn’t reached that number since March 9, 2021, when the Cowboys shut out Oral Roberts in Tulsa.
As the sun set over O’Brate Stadium, Campbell hit his stride against the Frogs. In the fifth inning, he fanned two batters. Then he struck out the side in the sixth and retired three more in the seventh.
“Knowing that TCU is one of the better offensive teams out there in the Big 12 right now, I had to lock in a little bit more, and I ended up just executing more pitches,” Campbell said.
Entering the series, the Horned Frogs were clawing at the Cowboys’ heels, vying to knock OSU (27-11 overall, 10-3 Big 12 Conference) out of its standing atop the Big 12.
Although TCU (25-13, 10-6) could still catch up, the Cowboys made the Frogs’ path more challenging with the series-opening victory.
The game was never close. OSU jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with David Mendham’s RBI double, and the Cowboys turned that early spark into an offensive deluge. In the third inning, sophomore third baseman Nolan McLean crushed a three-RBI home run to left field. In the fourth, Jake Thompson and Griffin Doersching continued McLean’s power-hitting trend with solo homers.
McLean led OSU’s offense, going 4 for 5 at the plate with a game-high four RBIs. When it was time for him to play defense, he didn’t have to do much because of Campbell’s lights-out pitching.
“(It was) pretty boring,” McLean said. “You’re just standing there the whole game; you only get a ball whenever Chase (catcher Adkison) is throwing it around. It would be nice to get a ground ball every now and then.”
McLean cracked a smile.
“But nah, it’s awesome. That kid’s really good. You know what you get when he goes out there. He’s going to compete his butt off every time. He gets rewarded nights like tonight.”
Campbell (6-1) guided the Cowboys through eight innings, giving up only two runs on three hits while walking no one. Coach Josh Holliday said Campbell likely could have recorded a complete game if it weren’t for Brayden Taylor, who drove Campbell’s pitch count up and had two hits: a single and a solo home run.
After surrendering Luke Boyers’ home run in the eighth, Campbell bounced back quickly, striking out two batters looking to end the half inning. The Cowboys needed only two pitchers: Campbell and Mitchell Stone, who jogged out of the bullpen for the ninth. After OSU exhausted multiple bullpen options in a 12-inning midweek loss to ORU, the relievers could rest with Campbell – who racked up 111 pitches – on the mound.
“Tonight, we played a really, really exceptional game,” Holliday said. “And we didn’t let the way Tuesday ended drag or affect our psyche. We rested and prepared, came out today and captured the moment, which is what I keep talking to them about doing.”
Next, the Cowboys continue the series against TCU at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, was moved to the afternoon because of inclement weather forecasts.
