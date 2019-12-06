CUSHING – For the first and last time this season, Pawnee watched as an opposing team jumped up and down and celebrated a victory.
The Black Bears weren’t used to that position. The team that ran roughshod through any adversary that stood in its way had no trouble getting to the semifinals. But on the turf of O’Dell Field in Cushing, reality hit Pawnee by way of the Cashion Wildcats.
Cashion capitalized on important moments and beat Pawnee 34-16 on Friday night, ending the Black Bears’ historic campaign one step short of the championship.
Pawnee coach Russell Cook consoled his emotional team after the game, including the eight seniors. He said Cashion played better than the Black Bears, and it deserved the victory. That doesn’t take away from Pawnee’s milestone season, though.
“These seniors brought back Pawnee football,” Cook said. “They laid the foundation, and we’ll build off of it year after year from here on out.”
Cashion (13-0) opened the game with a statement to Pawnee that it wasn’t like the Black Bears’ previous playoff opponents, as the Wildcats steered a five-play, 72-yard drive to take a 8-0 lead early in the first.
Pawnee (13-1) continued where it left off from the Mangum game offensively, and the Black Bears answered back on their first drive of the game. Trevor Mitchell capped it off with a nine-yard rushing score to knot things up.
The contest had the looks of an old-fashioned slobberknocker, and it stayed that way for the rest of the first half.
The Wildcats and Black Bears traded touchdowns late in the first quarter and into the second quarter, as each team’s quarterback, Cashion’s Ben Harman and Pawnee’s Blake Skidgel, broke through for rushing scores.
Cashion got the ball back after Skidgel’s touchdown run, and the Wildcats proceeded to shift the game’s dynamic. Senior running back T.J. Roberts was running over the Pawnee defense, so Cashion kept feeding him the ball. With just 24 seconds left in the first half, Roberts pounded a nine-yard run in for a score, and the Wildcats took a 20-16 advantage into the half, as well as sizable momentum.
Cook pinpointed that moment of Roberts crossing the goal line as a time that came back to bite the Black Bears.
“I think that was the biggest difference in the game,” Cook said. “When the momentum switched, they jumped all over it, and we got our heads down for just a little bit.”
Pawnee received the kickoff to start the second half, but cracks in the stronghold started to show through. Cashion’s defense stifled the Black Bear rushing attack and got back-to-back stops, putting the ball back in the hands of Roberts and Harman late in the third.
The Wildcats’ backfield duo pieced together another solid drive, and Harman found Roberts on a wheel route for an 11-yard touchdown to extend the Cashion lead to 26-16 heading into the fourth.
Pawnee’s offense continued to struggle, and the Wildcats were forcing it to throw the ball, something the Black Bears had not had to do all year.
Skidgel struggled to find open receivers to pass to, and on a critical fourth down midway through the fourth, Cashion’s Jacob Farrow intercepted him.
A few plays later, Roberts scored his third rushing touchdown of the day on a seven-yarder, giving Cashion an insurmountable 34-16 lead.
From there, the Wildcats got another stop and ran the clock out to seal the victory.
Roberts finished the game with 145 total yards and four scores, as he proved to be more than the Pawnee defense could handle. For the Black Bears, Skidgel led in rushing with 114 yards, and Trevor Mitchell added 71 yards.
After the game, Mitchell went around hugged and comforted each of his teammates. He said that his junior year was great, but he’s going to use the loss Friday night to fuel him and other returners to the Black Bears squad in 2020.
“It’s OK, we’re coming back next year,” Mitchell said. “. . . I’m gonna leave it all on the field next year and hope to God we find a way to make it to state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.