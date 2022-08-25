Kasey Dunn surveyed the football field at AT&T Stadium, where Oklahoma State was contending with Baylor for a Big 12 title.
Several of the guys suiting up in orange jerseys shared another bond – they were true freshmen. The starting lineup included receivers Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson, as well as receiver-turned-Cowboy Back Blaine Green. Bryson Green, Blaine’s twin brother, entered the game from the bench, increasing the number of freshmen at skill positions.
Although the Pokes headed home with heartbreak after falling inches short of their winning their first Big 12 Conference Championship game, offensive coordinator Dunn remembers two positive takeaways from that December day when he watched OSU’s young receivers competing in the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
“That says one, that they’re good enough to be there, and here we are in the Big 12 championship,” Dunn said. “And two, that we’ve got them for a long time, so it was a win-win for us.”
After climbing through the 2021 season with freshmen stepping up in an injury-riddled offense, OSU’s receiving corps sees the upside of the challenge. Many of the wideouts are still young, but they have shed the novice label.
When OSU opens the season against Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday in Boone Pickens Stadium, several of the sophomores won’t have to wonder what it’s like to secure a pass from Spencer Sanders and haul it into the end zone amid screaming fans and bright lights. They played in the Big 12 championship. They won the Fiesta Bowl.
Unlike many college receivers who have to wait their turns on the depth chart, these guys took the plunge into Power Five games soon after high school.
“Honestly, I think that’s gonna help us a lot this year,” Richardson said. “I think we have a great group of guys that know how to get open and play the game the right way, so I’m really excited for us this year.”
OSU released its depth chart a week before game day, and of the four starting receivers, only one is a senior. Redshirt senior Braydon Johnson has recuperated from an undisclosed injury, providing track-star speed and veteran leadership at the Z position, where super senior Tay Martin played during the past season.
Bray, a sophomore from Norman, is slated to start at the X position. Richardson and junior Brennan Presley, who self-identified as a “rookie veteran,” occupy the first-string slot receiver roles.
In contrast to past OSU teams, this offense isn’t revolving around one star receiver. The Cowboys have no Justin Blackmon, James Washington or Tylan Wallace to dominate the preseason headlines – OSU is not represented on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
But if Sanders wants to pass the ball, the Cowboys give him an array of options. With direction from receiving-corps wizard Dunn – who “is gonna be a head coach, if he chooses to, eventually,” according to head coach Mike Gundy – this group is steadily growing.
“I think that’s when it’s fun because then all the egos and all that stuff is pushed to the side, and you’re just excited to see everybody win,” Presley said. “That’s how it’s been in camp. You see everybody go in there and make a catch, no matter who it is, you’re not salty because they made a catch or something like that and you didn’t get the chance. You’re excited for these guys because the relationships off the field, they carry on the field.”
Those Cowboys had to stick together through the turmoil and triumphs of the 2021 season. Gundy has repeatedly said he doesn’t usually like to throw true freshmen into starting spots, but he had no choice when injuries stacked up. The newcomers had to withstand the pressure of adapting on the fly.
“There’s no ‘might,’ they weren’t ready,” Gundy said. “... Did they progress faster during the season? Yes, because they had to. And so we all do it. Like when we’re forced into something that we’re not ready for, we naturally progress in that if we like to do it. The tough thing about this game is the physical aspect of it.”
Growing pains were expected, but the rookies emerged as significant contributors. Bray had 250 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches, and Richardson added 145 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.
“It was fun because they’re talented,” Dunn said. “And when you’re working with a group of guys like that that have a great skill set and it’s just a matter of trying to get them caught up with the speed of the game and the plays and all that kind of stuff, it’s fun.”
Now, the speed and pace are familiar. The playbook is like an old classic they’ve read hundreds of times. With a foundation in place, the Cowboys can improve their technique. Although Blaine Green’s availability is uncertain because of a wrist injury, most of the young Cowboys have been working in fall camp, ready to pick up where they left off after the Fiesta Bowl victory.
“They’ll all kind of build along, and they got a ton of action last year,” Dunn said. “So we’ll be better this year.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Hallie Hart on Twitter @halliehart for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
