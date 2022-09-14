Quinton Robinson didn’t need a few warmup snaps, nor did he need a pep talk when called upon Friday when senior center Jakobe Sanders went down with an apparent foot injury.
In fact, it was the backup junior center who was giving the pep talk as Sanders was being carted off the turf at Pioneer Stadium.
Senior quarterback Gage Gundy admitted to the News Press following the game that he was down after seeing his friend and center in pain.
But on Wednesday, Gundy gave credit to Robinson, a longtime friend – and longtime baseball teammate – for the perspective to get going again.
“Usually I’m the one talking to everybody else, and that was the one time I didn’t do a good job of keeping my composure, so it was a big deal for him to do that to get me back in the game,” Gundy said. “It definitely meant more coming from him. I’ve known him my whole life, and I’ve been playing with him my whole life. So obviously, if you know somebody better and they’re saying stuff like that, it’s gonna mean more.”
Normally, when a team is having to replace one of only two offensive players guaranteed to touch the ball every play, the coaching staff may be admittedly nervous.
But according to Stillwater offensive coordinator Chad Cawood, that wasn’t the case Friday night – in large part because of just two simple plays in the season opener against Greenwood, Arkansas, two weeks earlier.
“He had to go in for two plays because Jakobe cramped up or something, and when the backup center starts to go in, you start to get a little nervous,” Cawood said. “Coach (Tucker) Barnard hollers at him, ‘Do you want to get a couple snaps before?’ and Q just waves us off like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ …
“So honestly, this time I didn’t really think about it. … He went in and played really well.”
And that confidence from the coaching staff carried onto to the field.
A few plays after Robinson stepped in for Sanders, the Pioneers punched in their first touchdown on a night where it looked early on that would be a difficult task.
Getting the ball into the end zone with the Oklahoma State commit sidelined, was the spark the Stillwater offense needed.
The Pioneers would roll from there, racking up 55 points in a blowout of Yukon.
“We were in the red zone and we really needed that touchdown,” Gundy said. “He came in and within like two plays we scored. That got the momentum going and from there, it literally felt like Jakobe was in (at center).”
For his role in filling in for a future Division I lineman and ensuring the offense carried its momentum created during that drive in which Sanders went down, Robinson was named the offensive lineman of the game for Stillwater.
“It’s really exciting because I’ve been working and to get recognized for my work was a great feeling,” Robinson said.
There is no official word on the status of Sanders for this week’s matchup against Norman, though he did practice some Wednesday.
But because he witnessed the first two games just how quickly he could be called into action, Robinson has taken a different approach to this week’s game against Norman – whether he is called upon to start or stand on the sideline at the ready.
“Q knows he is going to have the chance to play now, which that’s another offensive lineman that we have if we need one coming later in the season,” Gundy said. “If we play a team with somebody really, really good on the edge, we know we can move Jakobe out there and put Q in that center spot. It’s just good stuff.”
