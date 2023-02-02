Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton was definitive about one thing in the aftermath of the Cowboys’ come-from-behind victory over rival Oklahoma on Jan. 18.
And he used the first words of his opening statement to let everyone know.
“Fifty percent of the credit for that win goes to our players,” Boynton said. “The other 50 percent goes to our fans.”
One thing has remained constant during Boynton’s six-year tenure: When the fans show up, the Cowboys show out.
There were 10,789 spectators in attendance for one of the last remaining editions in the coveted Bedlam Series at Gallagher-Iba Arena. That made it OSU’s highest-attended Big 12 Conference game since last year’s meeting between the two and the largest attendance for any game this season.
That was only 24 hours after Boynton hosted an instructive class, labeled MBB 405, to get to know fans and, as the acting professor, teach them the ins and outs of showing up and having an impact at each and every home game.
“Everything helps. Every little bit counts,” Boynton said. “I think them feeling like it’s important enough for me to take some time with them to talk to them, just sit down with them and ask them where they’re from and talk to them about what their hopes and dreams are for after college – it gives you a little bit of buy-in. They feel like there’s some skin in the game.”
Those fans responded, braving the elements three days later on a cold and dreary day for an 11 a.m. tipoff on a Saturday when OSU hosted No. 12 Iowa State. and 6,656 people got to see – and played a part in – the Cowboys upset the Cyclones behind the program’s largest comeback victory since 2009.
The Cowboys don’t just mean something to the fans. The fans mean just as much to the Pokes.
Nobody stormed the court after the 16-point comeback win. Instead, the Cowboys jumped into the student section to celebrate. Boynton even jumped over a row of chairs to get there before being engulfed in a sea of celebration.
“I think I gave 50-percent credit to our fans on Wednesday night. I don’t know what the number is today, but it’s much higher than that,” Boynton said that day. “We didn’t play that well, to be honest, but that’s what happens when you have a great home-court environment. … I wanna send a shoutout to our fans that were here that were really the difference in the game.”
While not the largest of margins, it’s statistically proven that more fans at OSU home games correlate with more wins. The fans, Boynton said after the win over Iowa State, have never lost the Cowboys a game. But, he added, they can absolutely help win them.
Considering nonconference schedules change every year the only guaranteed games for OSU throughout the Boynton era have been in the Big 12. With COVID-19 minimizing GIA’s capacity during the 2020-21 season, it wouldn’t be fair to take that year into consideration.
Excluding that lone season, in four full Big 12 slates since Boynton took over in 2017 – and including the four Big 12 home games the Cowboys have played so far this year – home wins have an average attendance of 8,322. Home losses have an average attendance of 7,864.
“They play a huge part in each of our wins,” Cowboys junior guard Bryce Thompson said. “We get a dunk, they’re loud and screaming – or when we get a stop. So it’s like an extra defender out there. It’s like an extra defender, you know what I’m saying? We got an extra person on our team, and we’re so thankful for them.”
Thompson played his first season of college hoops at Kansas before transferring to OSU. He’s been a part of one of the most raucous environments the sport has to offer when it comes to Allen Fieldhouse.
That’s how he knows the importance of an infectious home crowd. He’s had an up-close-and-personal look at what it can do between his time as a Jayhawk and his return to Lawrence on two separate occasions with the Cowboys.
It isn’t something that’s exclusive to any certain venue, either. That’s been evident over the past handful of seasons, and it has another chance to be proven true when the Cowboys host No. 15 TCU at 1 p.m. Saturday.
And should the seats fill up in GIA, it’d pave the way for the Pokes to nab their fifth win in the past fives games, including four in a row in Stillwater.
“They come out cheering, screaming, talking mess. We love that,” Thompson said. “It gives us an advantage, and we’re able to play off of that and give ’em wins.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.
