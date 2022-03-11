Amid speculation about the future of the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s roster, Moussa Cisse provided an element of certainty.
Sophomore post Cisse announced he is returning for another season with the Cowboys. The Big 12’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year shared the news in a tweet Friday afternoon. Cisse, from Conakry, Guinea, has dedicated his basketball career to his late mother, and he continued to honor her with his announcement.
“Let’s run it back for mommy,” Cisse’s tweet said, accompanying a graphic that reads “HERE TO PLAY.”
After Cisse shared his update, coach Mike Boynton took the opportunity to address rumblings about Cowboys entering the transfer portal. In his final postgame press conference of the season, Boynton said other programs were recruiting his players. On Monday, sophomore guard Donovan Williams announced his intentions to transfer.
“There’s a lot of noise floating around about roster changes,” Boynton said in a tweet, “and there is no question we will have some (it’s a new reality in college athletics). BUT you can all rest peacefully if having talent gives you comfort. First domino is in place and it’s a BIG piece!”
After transferring from Memphis, 7-foot center Cisse made a major impact as a regular starter for the Cowboys. He averaged 7.2 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game while leading the conference with 54 blocks.
