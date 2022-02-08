Aspen Clarkson had a career game against Norman North.
The Stillwater High girls’ basketball team defeated the Timberwolves, 46-36, on Tuesday night in Norman, and sophomore guard Clarkson contributed a career-high 17 points.
Coach Kendra Kilpatrick said Clarkson has dealt with injuries early in her career, so this is the first year since sixth grade that she has been healthy enough to compete after winter break. Leading up to the Norman North game, Clarkson was trying to break out of a shooting slump, and Kilpatrick gave her some extra encouragement.
“I was just reminding her, like, ‘Hey, right now, for you, you staying healthy and continuing to be able to play, that’s a win,’” Kilpatrick said. “She knows what it’s like to have it taken away, so she is grateful to be out there.”
Kilpatrick praised Clarkson for scoring in different ways, from draining 3-pointers to driving into the paint. Senior guard Chrissen Harland, who led the Lady Pioneers to a victory against Deer Creek on Saturday, scored in double digits again, this time adding 16 points.
For the second straight game, freshman guard Janiyah Williams was unavailable because of illness. Senior guard Jenna Brunker was also unable to play after injuring her ankle in the Deer Creek game, but the Lady Pioneers (10-10) didn’t let their reduced depth hold them back against Norman North (3-14).
Next, Stillwater takes on Edmond North at 6 p.m. Friday on the road. Facing the top-ranked Huskies will be a challenge, but Kilpatrick is optimistic about what the Lady Pioneers could accomplish when combining their recent progress with Williams’ return, which is expected Friday.
“That’s the sign of a really good team,” Kilpatrick said. “Our leading scorer is gone the last two games, and we still have a number of people scoring in double digits. And that is what’s going to make us a great team is if we can constantly have three people scoring in double figures.”
STILLWATER 46, NORMAN NORTH 36
NNHS 7 5 15 9 – 36
SHS 8 9 9 20 – 46
Individual Scoring
NNHS – Fields 13, Horton 13, Wollenberg 6, Dominic 2, Tyus 2.
SHS – Clarkson 17, Harland 16, McFadden 5, Martin 2, Streeter 2, Mason 2, Crawford 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.