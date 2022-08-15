Joe Bob Clements had produced one of the most productive units on the Oklahoma State football team since arriving in Stillwater in 2013.
So for many fans, the news of his move from defensive line coach to linebackers coach this past offseason was perplexing.
During his time working along the defensive front, he had churned out seven first-team All-Big 12 Conference selections – with the most notable being 2016 second-round NFL Draft pick Emmanuel Ogbah, who was the 2014 conference defensive lineman of the year and the 2015 co-defensive player of the year.
But the move made sense in the mind of Cowboy head coach Mike Gundy.
“Personally, for his career, I thought it was better for Joe Bob to get out of the defensive line and get back in the second level, so he can learn what’s going on back there,” Gundy said. “If he wants to move on with his career to potentially be a coordinator – I never told him this – but I just think that’s good for his career.”
Beyond the potential the move could create for Clements after nearly two decades as a defensive line coach, Gundy liked the idea of consistency within the coaching staff.
While Clements hasn’t been working in the second level the past 10 years in Stillwater, he has a good feel for the defensive game plan and scheming that is expected to remain intact even under first-year defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
“I wanted to keep continuity on that side of the ball, and Joe Bob is a very smart coach, and he played that position at some point in his career,” Gundy said. “So I thought it would benefit our players … to have a coach that’s been in the system that can speak the same language.
While Clements has had success coaching the defensive line, that’s all he has done during his 24-year coaching career since playing defensive end for Kansas State in the late ‘90s.
But his background working with the largest players on the defense could prove influential for his new position group.
According to linebacker Mason Cobb, there has already been a correlation between the positions that has transferred over for the heart of the defense.
“He’s helped me with some of my pass-rushing moves, actually,” Cobb said.
Beyond learning a new skill set, the linebackers are happy to have a dedicated position coach working with them.
The previous two years, the linebackers were coached by a graduate assistant while defensive coordinator Jim Knowles – who was originally also hired to be the linebackers coach – spent practices roaming between positions. Mason has done the same in his first few months on staff.
“It’s kind of nice, because the past few years we had GA’s that were in the room all the time, so for him to come in with us, with his wisdom and just being very seasoned in the game has been huge,” Cobb said. “To have somebody like that, who’s been around for a long time, to come in, it’s brought us together. I’m really excited to have Joe Bob as the linebackers coach.”
The Cowboy linebackers have also enjoyed seeing Clements interacting with his son, Chance, who is a walk-on linebacker for Oklahoma State after graduating from Stillwater High in the spring.
“It’s been cool. I’ve grown to become closer to Chance,” Cobb said. “… It’s nice to have that family feel with him and dad being the coach. It’s nice.”
