For 16 years, Eddie Sutton roamed the sidelines of Gallagher-Iba Arena collecting hundreds of wins, but his postgame snack was one thing those who were close to him won’t forget.
Following home games in the friendly confines of what was labeled the rowdiest arena in the country, the famed basketball coach would go to his office to finish work before heading home to his wife Patsy.
Waiting for him in the office would be a large bag of popcorn. Not a simple large bucket. Instead, a trash can size bag of cooked kernels.
“His obsession with popcorn was amazing,” said Tom Dirato, the former director of radio and TV for the OSU athletic department for more than 25 years. “He loved popcorn. The concessionaires knew that and after every game they’d bring this huge sack of popcorn up to his office. He would put it right next to the desk, and for 2-3 days, anybody who came in could eat popcorn. He just loved popcorn. In fact, one of the shows we did was from a concession stand and he was sitting there eating popcorn the whole time.”
Sutton’s love of popcorn is just one of the memories that will stay with Dirato, who was close friends with the soon-to-be-inducted hall of fame coach. It was one of Sutton’s quirks, much like dressing in a suit and tie to work everyd ay or checking his own mail at work every day or being known as a great story teller.
It was one week ago the Stillwater, OSU and college basketball communities lost Sutton at age 84. The famed coach, who racked up 806 wins and three Final Four appearances, died of natural causes.
Dirato lost one of his closest friends last Saturday night when the news broke of Sutton’s passing. They saw each other nearly every day during Sutton’s 16 years at his alma mater, and the two remained close after Sutton’s retirement following the 2006 season.
Their families were also close, as they watched their children grow up, eventually making themselves grandfathers. It’s a long friendship Dirato will always value quite highly.
“To some people, Eddie Sutton is the scowl, all of the wins, going to the Final Four and winning championships, and those are things that define him there on a different level,” Dirato said. “But, to me, the thing that defines Eddie Sutton is the human part of it. He’s a very caring person. He cared about people. He cared about his players, his coaches, Oklahoma State and the fans, and he let them know that.”
That love for Eddie Sutton has been on display all week. Fans, former players and those in the basketball world have spoken or written about Sutton since his passing.
Although Sutton’s health had declined during the past several years, every time he came back to an OSU men’s basketball game, he was recognized over the public address system. Those announcements often drew the loudest cheers of the night, despite crowds being significantly smaller than they were during his tenure.
“To me, he was much more than statistics,” Dirato said. “He was a great human being. He loved Oklahoma State and Oklahoma State loved him back, and they still do.”
When Sutton returned to OSU in 1990 – 32 years after his playing career ended at the same school – the fans loved him. It was a great relationship from the beginning.
Winning 24 and 28 games, respectively, in his first two years, with trips to the Sweet Sixteen both years didn’t hurt. The Cowboys hadn’t seen NCAA Tournament success like that in decades.
In fact, 1958 was the last time the Cowboys had won two tournament games. That just happened to be Sutton’s final year as a player.
“When he got here, it was a tremendous love affair,” Dirato said. “He understood what needed to be done to cultivate the fan base. Now, winning does that, but at the same time, you have to have a coach who’s relatable to everybody.”
Dirato and Sutton didn’t get off to the best start, though. Dirato said Sutton got on to him for outsourcing highlight tapes, when in fact it wasn’t his fault.
Instead of backing down, Dirato had a few words for the legendary coach.
“I don’t know if he was testing me to see if this East Coast kid was OK, but from that day on, we were the closest of friends,” Dirato said. “It wasn’t a hot exchange, but it was an exchange.”
Their relationship blossomed from that day. Early in his tenure at OSU, Sutton wanted to take his radio coach’s show to the fraternities and sororities. Dirato agreed.
Those events would fill up the Greek houses, with students packed in to listen to their basketball coach.
“He was like their dad coming in to visit with them,” Dirato said. “He made them fell special – all of them. No matter how many pictures they wanted to take or no matter how many autographs they wanted – he would do that. Not only did he do that, but we would have townspeople call me and ask where we’re going to go be so they could show up. For four to five years, those were key moments.”
Sutton connected to the Stillwater community. His team’s success on the hardwood likely helped, too, but it was his personality that was the difference. Dirato said Sutton had a knack for making anyone he talked to feel special, even if it was just a 10-second conversation.
His love for the community even spilled over into a live theater performance. Dirato said Sutton joined the local theater group for a play during his coaching tenure.
He said Sutton had only a line or two, but he was a part of the production.
“He was the John Wayne of Oklahoma State,” Dirato said.
“You saw that come out after the plane crash. He shouldered all of the victims’ families’ emotions and the university’s emotions and his players’ emotions – even the state’s emotions. He shouldered all of that.”
Tragedy struck during Sutton’s 11th year at OSU. On Jan. 27, 2001, a plane crash took the lives of 10 members of the OSU family after a game at Colorado.
Dirato, who was originally on that plane before being switched to a different one, said Sutton always waited at the airport for everyone to arrive before he left. That night, Sutton waited until he received the tragic news.
He went to his office, which was in Cordell Hall at the time while GIA was being renovated, where Dirato met him and asked how he could help. Sutton told him it was his own responsibility to call each family, and he did exactly that.
Sutton also went to Bennett Hall at around 2 a.m. to check on his players. He wanted to make sure they were OK before heading home.
“I don’t know how he shouldered all of that,” Dirato said. “He did and he did it for weeks.”
“That’s part of the legacy that he has. I wish we didn’t even have to talk about that, because it was horrific. But, the way he shouldered everybody during that time was John Wayne-ish. But, it took a toll – a huge toll. I could see the toll it took as we moved forward – years after it happened. The toll was almost too much to bear.”
Sutton coached at OSU for five more years after the tragedy that OSU honors every year with the Remember the Ten game.
During those five years, he faced Texas and coach Rick Barnes, who joined the Longhorns in 1998.
Before each of those contests tipped off, the two coaches exchanged ties.
“They were all orange, obviously,” Dirato said. “Their’s burnt and ours a little more orange. It didn’t necessarily have to be colors, but I know they exchanged ties every year.”
Ties, like popcorn, was one of his obsessions. The same could be said for writing hand-written notes, much like the ones Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder wrote that became well shared through social media.
For Sutton, it was something he wanted to do, and the notes could be for total strangers.
“He might read it in the paper that someone from Okmulgee got promoted in his or her job,” Dirato said. “Eddie would write a note to them and mail it to them. He did that all of the time. Writing notes – I don’t think any of us do that now anymore.”
Those are the memories Dirato takes with him when thinking about his dear friend. Another is Sutton’s ability to tell a story – often embellishing them a bit.
One of those was about a fishing trip in Canada.
“When the story first came out, him and his buddies were fishing and there was a big grizzly bear they saw down at the other end of the stream,” Dirato said. “Obviously, they thought they best move on before the bear joined them. With each story that was told over the years, the grizzly bear got closer until the final time we talked about it, it’s almost like they could have shaken hands.
“Can you imagine him standing up there (hall of fame) induction day and he’s in full control of his capacities and how many stories he could tell? That would be one of the greatest induction speeches ever.”
