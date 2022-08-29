If Mike Gundy could revise Oklahoma State’s record book, then Thursday’s game wouldn’t signify a potential milestone for him.
Gundy, who has coached the Cowboy football team since 2005, is one win away from 150. With a season-opening victory against Central Michigan, Gundy would join the ranks of Nick Saban, Mack Brown, Kirk Ferentz and the few other active coaches who have surpassed that mark.
But if Gundy had his way, that wouldn’t happen Thursday. OSU would defeat Central Michigan, but it would be an ordinary victory, his 151st. Instead, the Cowboys’ Fiesta Bowl win to cap the 2021 season would have been No. 150, magnifying the importance of toppling Notre Dame.
This could have happened if he had found a way to reverse the haunting outcome of the Cowboys’ 2016 loss to Central Michigan, which ended with an officiating mistake and a Hail Mary.
“I want to be able to, at some point, figure out how I can get that win back, because I’d already be at 150 right now,” Gundy said. “Then we wouldn’t be talking about it. There’s gotta be some circuit judge that would say, ‘The game was really over,’ you know?”
As the Cowboys prepare to face CMU for the first time since the staggering upset that resulted from a controversial untimed down, they can’t avoid hearing about it. Although none of the current players were on the team when it happened, the shocking story is familiar to those who followed the program in junior high and high school.
Defensive end Trace Ford, who attended the game as a fan, said the coaches haven’t been discussing the loss during team meetings, but the rematch has drummed up memories of that confounding day. For offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, it’s a reminder not to dismiss Thursday’s matchup as an easy win. The Cowboys aren’t taking CMU for granted.
“I remember thinking that was one of the unfortunate happenings in college football in, certainly, recent memory, so we certainly haven’t had that lost on us,” Dunn said. “We’re excited to play the game. We understand that this is a great opponent. They’ve got a bunch of wins under their belt from last year, and they’re riding a streak, so hopefully it doesn’t happen again. Hopefully it’s not a repeated situation of trying to close out a game like that.
“I hope we can step on the pedal and get after them. They’re good, so we’ll be ready to go.”
Dunn, the wide receivers coach who hadn’t yet assumed OC duties in 2016, watched from the sideline when pandemonium unfolded at Boone Pickens Stadium.
OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph was flagged for intentional grounding at the end of the game, but it wasn’t the final play. Officials awarded an untimed down to CMU, and future NFL quarterback Cooper Rush took advantage of the situation, delivering a 42-yarder to Jesse Kroll, who then made a lateral pass to Corey Willis. Willis reached the end zone, spoiling the Cowboys’ lead with a 30-27 win.
The untimed down should have never happened. When a penalty involves loss of down, the period should not be extended, per NCAA rules. Bill Carrollo, the national coordinator of football officials, recognized the Mid-America Conference officials’ miscue.
“Despite the error, this will not change the outcome of the contest,” Carrollo said in a statement the MAC released.
The phrase “untimed down” continues to stir up a feeling of uneasiness for many Cowboy fans, and Gundy can’t remedy the sting of the loss – but he learned something from it. He said the Cowboys analyzed how they tried to defend the Hail Mary and figured out what they could have improved. He also said Rush “wore us out” and OSU didn’t play well against CMU.
Six years later, the Cowboys are striving to prevent those mistakes as both teams are on an upswing. CMU is returning from a 9-4 season with a five-game winning streak, and the Cowboys have been on a recent ascent with a 12-2 season that propelled them into the AP Top 10 and the Big 12 championship game.
After scouting the opponent, Gundy said he sees some “old-school” influences in CMU. He complimented coach Jim McElwain and quarterback Daniel Richardson.
“From an outside looking in (viewpoint), they believe in toughness,” Gundy said. “... They don’t try to do too much, in my opinion. They’re good at what they do.”
When the teams face off at 6 p.m. Thursday in Boone Pickens Stadium, OSU has a chance to avenge an unsettling upset, start the season strong and give Gundy his 150th win.
A Power Five crew will officiate the game this time, Gundy said.
As for the 2016 CMU incident, Gundy hasn’t enacted a plan to rewrite history. The loss entered the books as a loss, fair or not.
Now, it’s material for his autobiography – which probably won’t appear on shelves for several years since he said he plans to coach past age 65.
“One of my goals, at some point when I’m done, I’m gonna write a book,” Gundy said. “I have so much stuff that I don’t know if you’ll be able to get it in an actual book. There’ll be a good chapter on that.”
