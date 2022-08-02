Bess Glenn has spent a busy summer making memories – some impactful, others comical – with her Stillwater High volleyball teammates.
In early July, they packed boxes at a food bank in Kansas, volunteering in the state where they attended team camp. After practice Monday, they formed a circle of yoga mats on the court and learned from one of Glenn’s friends who recently became a certified instructor. The group has also gathered at coach Drue Brown’s house for zany team-building activities, competing to see who could assemble the tallest balloon tower and singing karaoke.
Although Glenn, a senior outside hitter, is more comfortable serving a volleyball than belting a pop tune in front of her peers, she sees the merits of these steps Brown has taken to unite the squad.
“He’s definitely done a good job of keeping it well-rounded as a team,” Glenn said. “He’s really big on not just the sports, but also on developing you as a person and coming together as a community even off the court.”
With each team bonding activity, the Lady Pioneers put their values into action.
Brown starts his first season as the varsity coach when Stillwater hosts Bartlesville at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, and his team is creating an identity to carry throughout the school year. This process is rooted on the court – the Lady Pioneers are implementing a new defensive style – but it doesn’t stop there. Brown has identified four core values, written in black marker on the dry-erase board in his office, that can serve as a compass for Stillwater volleyball at every level.
“Seventh through 12th (grades) have the same core values, and they’re taught every day,” Brown said. “They’re on our whiteboards at practice, so that’s always something to go back to in everything we do.”
As a volleyball assistant, Brown helped former Stillwater coach Kyle Liechti create his “nine non-negotiables,” a list of guiding principles for the team. Brown condensed them into four main points when he took over for Liechti, who joined the Dillard University volleyball staff in June.
The first value is “faith, family and consistency,” three words that combine to reflect Brown’s unselfish approach. He and his wife, Natalie, have already embraced the family aspect of coaching. For their game night this summer, they welcomed about 26 team members and managers to their home and provided pizza.
As the Lady Pioneers spend time together, the faith and consistency surface.
“We’ve talked a lot about, you have to have faith in something,” Brown said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be a religious view or anything like that, but your faith has to be in your teammates or the process of what you’re doing. When you do everything for yourself, it’s really hard to be successful.”
The second principle is “Be diligent in the little things,” something Glenn said Brown emphasizes often. This involves everyday ways to show respect: tidying locker rooms, shagging balls at the end of practice and being courteous to team managers.
“We celebrate success, and we own our mistakes” is third on the list, and the fourth value points to the future: “Leave a legacy.” Stillwater hasn’t competed in the Class 6A state tournament since reaching the finals in 2018, but Brown is striving to restore the program to prominence.
“We want to make sure that our legacy is known to others,” Brown said. “We want seventh graders to stay in the program. We want people to be a part of what we’re doing.”
Aiming to bounce back from a 9-21 season, the Lady Pioneers will rely on a combination of seasoned starters – including Glenn, who brings three years of varsity experience to the team – and new faces promoted from the junior varsity level.
As they prepare for a tough Class 6A schedule, the summer activities aren’t all fun and games.
Team camp at Wichita State gave the Lady Pioneers a grueling reintroduction to the grind of high school volleyball.
“It was really intense,” said junior Olive Price, who is returning for her second season as varsity libero. “We played like eight games a day. … I took away (that) we need to stay in shape, have stamina, keep playing as hard as we’re going to go.”
But there’s also time to relax. Whether the Lady Pioneers are refocusing with yoga or sharing laughs during a game of Just Dance, their camaraderie is growing before they compete in their first match.
Through those moments, Glenn strives to reflect the team’s fourth core value.
“I’ve been able to look up to seniors the past three years and seen the legacy that they left,” Glenn said. “So (I’m) kind of learning from that and focusing more on the relationships I make with these players. Even if it’s not this super-long (impact), like getting a record that everyone’s gonna see for 20 years, it’s just the little relational impacts that I make with the younger girls and the girls in my grade.
“I think that’s kind of the legacy I’m trying to build.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.