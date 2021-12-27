Amid a nationwide upswing in COVID-19 cases, both of Oklahoma State's basketball teams have to keep altering their schedules.
On the same day that the Cowgirl basketball team's nonconference schedule was cut short, the Cowboys' conference opener was postponed.
OSU announced Monday that the Cowgirls' matchup against Tulsa, which was set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena, is canceled because of COVID-19 protocol. Only a few hours later, OSU Athletics shared a press release stating that the Cowboys' Big 12 opener at Texas Tech will be delayed because of COVID. The Cowboys were planning for a New Year's Day matchup against the Red Raiders, but the game has been moved to 6 p.m. Jan 13.
OSU Athletics will share information about tickets when updates are available, according to the press release.
COVID-19's Omicron variant has led to a widespread surge in cases, creating numerous cancellations in professional and college sports. The Cowboys and Cowgirls have each had two-straight games either canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. On Dec. 21, the Cowboys were set to face USC in Oklahoma City's Paycom Center, but the game was scratched because of COVID-19 cases within the Trojans' program. That same day, the Cowgirls were planning to host North Texas, but COVID issues also prevented that game from happening.
Instead of ending nonconference play with home matchups against North Texas and Tulsa, OSU's women's basketball team (5-4) is preparing to jump straight into its Big 12 schedule. The Cowgirls are set to host Texas in their conference opener at 2 p.m. Sunday. If this game is able to take place, then the Cowgirls will play for the first time since Dec. 17, when they defeated UT Arlington 61-46 to give coach Jim Littell his 200th win.
The Cowboys (7-4) haven't competed since Dec. 18, when they fell to Houston, 72-61, on the road. They are expecting to start conference play against Kansas at 8 p.m. Jan. 4 in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
