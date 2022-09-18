Boone Pickens Stadium erupted in cheer two minutes into the second quarter of Oklahoma State football’s nonconference finale.
The cheer wasn’t following one of the nine touchdowns scored in a 63-7 blowout of Arkansas Pine Bluff of the FCS, nor was it for a highlight play by a Cowboy.
It was for a simple announcement over the sound system: “Now at quarterback for the Cowboys, No. 12 Gunnar Gundy.”
The middle son of Cowboy coach Mike Gundy, Gunnar got the opportunity to get on the field for one drive late against Central Michigan, but this time was going to be different.
With Oklahoma State opening a 35-point lead after 17 minutes of action, the coaching staff called it a wrap for the starters after the fourth passing touchdown from quarterback Spencer Sanders – who gave some advice to Gunnar before the backup took to the field for what would be roughly two quarters of play.
“He said to just calm down and stuff, breathe and just do you basically,” said Gunnar, who pointed out the last time he had thrown a pass in a game was in 2019 as a senior at Stillwater High. “He's been extremely on my side supporting me and I give a lot of thanks to him for that because he's helped me along. I want to be where he is one day and he's really taken me in, so I appreciate him for that.”
The Oklahoma State sophomore quarterback, who played in one game in 2021 as well, finally got in to collect several memorable first moments.
In his two previous outings, Gunnar was tasked with simply running out some clock with running plays – either him handing the ball off, or getting a single run of his own in each of his first two games on the field.
That’s how his first drive began, with four-straight handoffs to starting running back Dominic Richardson – who fumbled away the fourth rushing attempt to end the drive. And Gunnar and the OSU offense wouldn’t get back on the field before the Cowboys would score again – with Korie Black recovering and returning a blocked field goal for Oklahoma State’s second special teams touchdown of the game.
So when the offense returned to the field – with OSU holding a 42-0 lead – the first play drawn up was finally Gunnar’s first pass attempt, which resulted in his first completion. The next play was another pass, resulting in his first incompletion. And his third pass was the worst result for any quarterback – his first career interception as the pass went off his intended target’s hands.
“You’re always scared to throw an interception – it’s the worst thing you can do playing quarterback – but it was good in a way because it kind of got me to the point where I was like, ‘Hey, stuff happens sometimes, you’ve just to go regroup and keep playing,’” Gunnar said.
With so many firsts for the sophomore signal caller, there was still one that he could achieve that would create a more lasting moment for him and the Cowboy fans.
And that didn’t take too much longer.
Gunnar coordinated his first scoring drive as a Cowboy – marching 70 yards on 11 plays – with the touchdown being his first passing TD to freshman receiver Talyn Shettron (who marked his first career college reception with the score).
It was the first touchdown pass by a Gundy at Oklahoma State in roughly 35 years, with last one to do so giving Gunnar a fist-bump after the score.
“I thought that he handled the system, he converted some third downs, he ran the ball effectively,” Mike said. “I think there were a couple times where they disguised a roll coverage and instead of forcing the ball, he took off which is normal when you're young and early in your career. I'm pleased with the way he played.”
The younger Gundy finished his first real taste of college football by completing 12 of 20 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns – the second coming early in the third quarter to his roommate and fellow walk-on, Cale Cabbiness – while also carrying the ball six times for 42 yards (with both numbers being second on the team).
As the game progressed, the Cowboys emptied the bench to get even more players who had suited out for the game an opportunity to play in front of their family.
Many of those players were walk-ons. And several of them were just like Gunnar – former Stillwater High products.
“I grew up with those guys, so now watching them take this huge step to playing college football, being on the field, was extremely cool,” Gunnar said. “For me just to watch those guys who I’ve known for a long, long time – spent time playing with them in high school – that was special for us.”
Walk-ons Carter Barnard and Chance Clements were each in on a tackle during the limited time they were on the field, while fellow former Pioneer Gabe Brown – a true freshman linebacker on scholarship – joined them on the field for a few drives.
In total, the Oklahoma State defense had 36 individual players record some form of stat – tackle, pass breakup, quarterback hurry, etc. – through the four quarters.
“I think what they all got is what they earned,” OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “… There is no mentality that everybody gets a trophy, right? You earn what you get, and those guys on the field tonight, and the opportunity given to them, I thought they played well.”
