OKLAHOMA CITY – Fourth-seeded Oklahoma State knocked off top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Texas by a 5-4 count Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Cowboys advanced to the Big 12 Tournament title game for the sixth time in program history.
The 22nd-ranked Cowboys, who improved to 35-16-1 on the season, will be making their third trip to the title game in the last four tourneys and their fifth under coach Josh Holliday. OSU will be playing for its fourth tournament title after hoisting trophies in 2004, 2017 and 2019.
OSU will face the winner of second-seeded TCU and No. 7-seed Kansas State in Sunday’s championship game, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
Kale Davis picked up the win in relief against Texas (42-15) as the right-hander worked four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three to improve to 2-3.
Brett Standlee closed out the Longhorns on the mound in the ninth, retiring all three batters he faced, including a strikeout to end the game and secure his fourth save of the season.
Offensively, the Cowboys were led by Jake Thompson, who collected three RBIs, including bringing home the game’s decisive run, while Cade Cabbiness and Caeden Trenkle posted two hits apiece.
The Cowboys wasted no time taking a lead. Trenkle led off the game with a triple to left field, and Max Hewitt followed with a double to put OSU up, 1-0.
Texas went on top in the fourth, scoring twice on the strength of three hits with two outs to take a 2-1 advantage against Cowboy starter Mitchell Stone, who tossed four innings and struck out five.
OSU wasn’t down long, however, as the Pokes rallied for three runs in the fifth.
After two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out, a wild pitch brought home the tying run before Thompson delivered a two-RBI single to make the score 4-2.
But next it was the Longhorns’ turn to answer as they tied the score in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of two hits and a pair of throwing errors by the Cowboys.
The game remained deadlocked at 4-4 until the ninth. Marcus Brown got things going in the inning with a leadoff single, and a bunt moved pinch runner Dylan Gardner into scoring position. After Trenkle reached on catcher’s interference, Hewitt flied out for the second out.
But Christian Encarnacion-Strand would draw a five-pitch walk to load the bases and bring up Thompson, who worked a full count against UT’s Aaron Nix before walking to bring home what proved to be the winning run.
