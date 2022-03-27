Oklahoma State baseball extended its winning streak to nine games and clinched the conference-opening series Saturday with a 4-3 win over Kansas.
Hard-throwing right-hander Victor Mederos (1-1) with a 6.33 era took the mound for the Cowboys while Cole Larson (0-3) with a 5.04 era, started for the Jayhawks.
Kansas started fast, scoring one run in the first inning.
Tavian Josenberger hit the first pitch of the game to right center field for a double. Maui Ahuna, who is in third place in hitting in the Big 12 with a .421 average, followed with a bloop single to left field. Ahuna stole second but was forced out in a double play after Nolan Metcalf lined out to Roc Riggio at second base.
The Jayhawks added another run in the third inning when Josenberger drew a lead off walk and Ahuna drove him home with a sharp single to right field.
The Cowboys scored their first run in the fourth inning when Zach Ehrhard singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nolan McLean hit a sharp single up the middle to score Ehrhard.
Mederos struggled to locate his pitches early in the game but gained better control later in the game, retiring the side in order in the fourth through sixth innings. He struck out the side in the sixth inning, including striking out Ahuna for his ninth strikeout of the game.
“Towards the beginning of the game, I was trying to do too much. Coach Walton came up to me and told me to relax and don’t try to do too much," Mederos said. "I am not happy with my performance in the first couple of innings, but I was glad to stay in the game and compete."
The ability of Mederos to make adjustments mid-game wasn't lost on his head coach.
“It was a good win. I think a couple of real positive things came out of it – one was Victor’s ability to change direction in the middle of a start, he made an adjustment about the third inning," Cowboy coach Josh Holliday said. "There was a stretch after that where he really got in a groove and kind of had his way with them, that was a huge growth opportunity that he took advantage of."
The Pokes broke out on top in the sixth inning, scoring three runs to take a 4-2 lead.
Ehrhard led off with a single up the middle. Jake Thompson followed with his second walk of the game. David Mendham hit an opposite field double off the top of the left field fence scoring Ehrhard. Thompson and Mendham then scored on wild pitches from Larson.
“It was my plan at the plate. He was pitching me a lot of change ups that way. I was hitting the ball where it was pitched and he was pitching me lot of slow stuff away, so I just kind of went with it,” said Mendham about his double off the wall in left field.
After a leadoff double by Kansas in the top of the seventh, Roman Phansalkar came on to pitch for the Cowboys. A wild pitch advanced the runner to third base who then scored on a ground ball out to Rizzio with the run charged to Mederos and bringing the score to 4-3. Phansalkar finished the inning by getting a fly out to center field and a ground out to second base. Phansalkar shutout the Jayhawks in the eighth inning with two strikeouts and a fly ball to center field.
Cowboy closer Trevor Martin came in to pitch in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. Martin gave up two singles to right field and a bunt single down the third base line to load the bases with no outs. The next batter popped out to shortstop Marcus Brown. Martin then struck out the next two batters to preserve the win and record his seventh save of the season.
“With the bases loaded and no outs, you gotta strike people out and not let them score at that point, that is what my job is and that is what I have to do," Martin said. "I am not much of a guy who gets super nervous. I know that if I do what I need to do and what I have been doing every day at the field and training to do, then I will be successful."
The Cowboys (17-6) will go for the series sweep of Kansas on Sunday at 1 pm at O’Brate Stadium.
“I motivated the team after the game and told them the truth – they will wake up (Sunday) and come after us," Holliday said. "The Big 12 is a battle, every game matters – 24 fights, 24 competitive battles when two teams will go after one another. It is a fine line between winning and losing. Trust me I motivate them.”
