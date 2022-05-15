The fight was there.
The results were not.
The Oklahoma State Cowboy baseball team lost 6-4 to Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon at O’Brate Stadium. It completed a series sweep for Texas Tech who, along with TCU, assumes control of the Big 12.
After TTU took a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning, the Cowboys had nothing going for them, still, in each ensuing inning, they threatened a big number. They showed fight.
“They were competitive the whole time, there’s no doubt about it,” Cowboy coach Josh Holliday said. “They never let that playing from behind feeling take away their will to continue to push forward.”
In the final five innings, the Cowboys mustered seven hits. The scoring outburst, however, never came. OSU stranded 11 men on base in the same span, including the bases loaded in the ninth inning.
“I like way we fought, we just didn't play well enough,” Holliday said. “We didn't execute well enough in all the small pieces of pivotal moments in the game.”
A comeback proved more difficult to mount around the fifth inning. The warm midday temperature dropped as a north wind blew in from center field. Holliday said it changed the game quite a bit, as offenses went from having many ways to score, to needing a low hard-hit ball to find a hole.
"Today, it was so weird,” OSU senior Jake Thompson said. “I mean, like (outfielder) John Bay hit a ball that seemed like it was going straight center and crushed it and it just kind of kept going away from him.”
The Red Raiders did most of their damage before the hot dog wrappers and stray plastic bags started blowing on the field. Sophomore Jace Jung, the seventh-ranked 2022 MLB draft prospect, lifted a ball over the right field wall for the game’s only home run.
The Red Raiders were all over Cowboy starting pitcher Trevor Martin. The first three hits he surrendered went for extra bases and he also issued two walks. He was pulled with the bases loaded in the third inning after giving up two runs.
The OSU bullpen, led by Roman Phansalker who pitched three innings of one-hit baseball, kept the game close enough for the offense to bring up the winning run in the ninth.
For the first time since late 2018, the Cowboys have lost four consecutive games. The Red Raiders join the Gonzaga Bulldogs as teams to sweep OSU in Stillwater this season. The loss eliminates Oklahoma State from a Big 12 regular season title.
“It's kind of a tough week that we haven't really experienced,” Thompson said. “I guess Gonzaga got us, but besides that, we've been pretty hot. So, it's just kind of a different feeling that you feel every day. But it's over now.
"After you take a shower, you can't really think about it anymore, just kind of wash it off and get ready for whatever's next for us.”
