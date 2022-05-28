ARLINGTON, Texas – Navigating a bases-loaded jam, Oklahoma State relief pitcher Kale Davis needed only one more out to shut down the top of the third inning.
Davis, a right-handed sophomore from Oklahoma City, was on his way to curbing Texas’ momentum in the Big 12 baseball tournament semifinals. Under the pressure of inheriting juiced bases with no outs, he struck out Silas Ardoin swinging and retired Mitchell Daly looking.
Then Trey Faltine stepped up to bat.
Faltine, the Longhorns’ redshirt sophomore shortstop, cleared the bases with a three-run double to left field, deepening a deficit the Cowboys would never overcome. Less than eight hours after falling to OSU to force an if-necessary rematch, Texas returned to Globe Life Field with a new spark and blazed past the Cowboys, 9-2, on Saturday evening.
While the fifth-seeded Longhorns are preparing to meet third-seeded Oklahoma in the title game, fourth-seeded OSU is heading home and awaiting its NCAA regional fate.
The Cowboys (39-20) clawed through the loser’s bracket of the Big 12 tournament, defeating Baylor, TCU and Texas once, but the Longhorns refused to let Josh Holliday’s team take another victory.
“We came out in a good spot and got ahead early,” the Cowboy head man said. “But we had a few miscues that created space, and they took full advantage of it.”
OSU has faced Texas (42-18) six times this season, compiling a 4-2 record in the matchup. Although the Cowboys swept Texas in Austin during the regular season, their offense stalled against ace pitcher Pete Hansen in the Big 12 tournament opener Wednesday.
The teams from neighboring states met again in two Saturday semifinal games, when they traded punches. The Cowboys couldn’t advance to the finals unless they won both times, something they couldn’t manage to do.
“The three (regular-season games) down there were all hard-fought, back-and-forth ball games,” Holliday said. “The first one here, their pitcher was outstanding. The one this morning, we did some good things, and the one this evening, they did some good things. Just a lot of good athletes putting it on the line, both on our side and theirs.”
In the Saturday evening matchup, the Cowboys started with the same energy that carried them through the morning. Graduate left fielder Jake Thompson lofted a first-inning sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Jaxson Crull, who entered the game as a pinch runner after freshman outfielder Zach Ehrhard left with a hamstring strain. The Longhorns responded with a two-run second inning, but their 2-1 lead wasn’t too daunting.
Then everything unraveled in the top of the third.
With two on base and no outs, OSU starting pitcher Hueston Morrill (1-3) was charged with his second error of the game, granting Austin Todd a trip to first base instead of turning his sacrifice bunt into a routine out. After allowing the Longhorns to load the bases, Morrill – who is typically a reliever instead of a starter – hit third baseman Skyler Messinger with a pitch, bringing in an unearned run that extended the Longhorns’ lead to 3-1.
The blunder ended Morrill’s outing. Although he struck out three, he gave up six runs – only one earned – on four hits. Pitching coach Rob Walton brought Davis into the game from the bullpen, but a change on the mound couldn’t remedy the Cowboys’ woes.
The Longhorns’ active offense exacerbated OSU’s defensive problems. Faltine’s two-out, three-run double increased Texas’ lead to 6-1, and center fielder Douglas Hodo III followed with an RBI single. Faltine powered the Longhorns with a game-high four RBIs, going 3 for 5 at the plate.
“Timely hitting, especially with two outs, is usually part of a big inning, which they were able to put together,” Holliday said. “I thought that was the difference.”
The Cowboys couldn’t replicate the Longhorns’ flow – Texas outhit OSU, 11-5. Third baseman Nolan McLean provided a brief spark, crushing a two-out solo home run into the Cowboys’ bullpen to cut UT’s lead to 9-2 in the bottom of the fifth, but OSU never scored again.
Next, it’s time for OSU to focus on the winding road to Omaha. With hopes of hosting an NCAA regional, the Cowboys stand at No. 10 in the RPI, while the Longhorns – also striving to serve as one of 16 host sites – are 12th.
Host cities are expected to be announced Sunday evening, the day before the NCAA tournament selection show. Although the Cowboys aren’t guaranteed to host, their top-16 standing is a positive sign.
“We fought awfully hard,” Holliday said. “We played a lot of good teams. I can’t see why we wouldn’t be in that discussion, but I’m not in the room and I’m not one that sits around and spends a whole lot of time worrying about things out of my control.
"I just try to prepare the team to play well. I think the team’s performance here speaks strongly. Big 12 baseball is outstanding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.