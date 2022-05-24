The postseason will soon show if the 2022 Oklahoma State Cowboys are one of the program’s best baseball teams.
The Big 12 Conference awards seem to indicate so.
Tuesday, five Cowboys were named to the All-Big 12 First Team, the most of any team in the conference. Pitcher Justin Campbell, first baseman Griffin Doersching, utility player Nolan McLean, pitcher Roman Phansalker and outfielder Jake Thompson were the Cowboys selected.
Five players on the All-Big 12 First Team trail only the mark OSU set in 2014 with six players.
Six Cowboys received honorable mention nods and two others, Zach Ehrhard and Roc Riggio, earned spots on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Ehrhard, who is batting .332, was a unanimous selection.
McLean made the All-Big 12 First team as a utility player and All-Big 12 Second team as a relief pitcher and was an honorable mention as an infielder. McLean is tied for the team lead with 13 home runs and has also pitched in 20 games.
Following the Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns have four players represented on the All-Big 12 First Team, including Big 12 Player of the Year Ivan Melendez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.