Six days before the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team officially begins its season, the NCAA announced that it has banned the Cowboys from competing in the 2022 postseason.
OSU had appealed NCAA sanctions involving multiple penalties that included the postseason ban, three years of probation and a cutback of scholarships, but the NCAA turned down the appeal. CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander broke the news Wednesday morning, stating that this is the first postseason ban the NCAA has delivered to a team connected with the FBI’s 2017 bribery and fraud investigation into college basketball.
OSU was wrapped up in that investigation because of Lamont Evans, an assistant under former coach Brad Underwood. In January 2019, Evans pleaded guilty to a bribery charge after he had received at least $18,150 in bribes as part of a plot to direct college basketball players toward specific financial advisers and agents. At the time of the incident, none of OSU’s current players were on the team, and coach Mike Boynton faced no charges in Evans’ case.
Boynton and athletic director Chad Weiberg are expected to speak at a press conference at 11 a.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
