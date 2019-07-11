The Oklahoma State men's basketball team will open the 2019 NIT Season Tip-Off against Syracuse on Nov. 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The NIT Season Tip-Off will begin with Ole Miss taking on Penn State at 4 p.m. on ESPN2, followed immediately by the matchup between the Cowboys and the Orange at approximately 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
The event will take a break for Thanksgiving and resume Friday, Nov. 29 with the third-place game at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS. The championship will follow at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Tickets to the NIT Season Tip-Off go on sale at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12. Single-day tickets start at $27.50 and passes for both days start at $55.
Brooklyn native Mike Boynton will lead an OSU squad that returns all five starters and welcomes one of the nation’s top-25 recruiting classes to Stillwater. Boynton led the Cowboys to a third place finish at the 2017 Legends Classic, which was also held at the Barclays Center.
Syracuse is coming off a 20-14 season and is led by Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, who is beginning his 44th season in charge at his alma mater. The veteran coach has guided Syracuse to 34 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five Final Fours and the NCAA National Championship in 2003.
This will be the third-straight Big Apple showdown between the Cowboys and the Orange. OSU took down Syracuse at Madison Square Garden as a part of the Jimmy V Classic in both 2004 and 2006.
The 2004 meeting pitted No. 5 OSU against No. 4 Syracuse, where Joey Graham, Ivan McFarlin and Stephen Graham scored 16 points apiece to help OSU defeat Hakim Warrick, Gerry McNamara and the Orange, 74-60. In 2006, Mario Boggan poured in 21 points and JamesOn Curry added 20 to lift No. 22 Oklahoma State over No. 21 Syracuse, 72-68.
In all, this will be the sixth meeting between the Cowboys and Orange, and all of the previous five matchups have occurred in the Boeheim era. OSU holds a 3-2 edge in the series.
This will be OSU’s fourth appearance in the NIT Season Tip-Off, which was previously known as the Big Apple NIT and the Preseason NIT. The Cowboys won the event in 1991 by taking down No. 24 Pittsburgh and No. 18 Georgia Tech. OSU also participated in the event in 1996 and 2011.
This will mark the fifth-straight year at Barclays Center for the NIT Season Tip-Off, which has been played in New York City every November since 1985. The Barclays Center opened in 2012 and has a basketball capacity of 17,732 with 101 luxury suites and four club areas.
In addition to the matchups at Barclays Center, the NIT Season Tip-Off will include a quartet of games at HP Field House at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, as well as eight campus-site games listed below.
NIT Season Tip-Off Campus-Site Games
• Friday, Nov. 15: Western Michigan at Ole Miss
• Saturday, Nov. 16: Seattle at Syracuse
• Sunday, Nov. 17: Yale at Oklahoma State
• Monday, Nov. 19: Seattle at Ole Miss, Bucknell at Penn State
• Friday, Nov. 22: Western Michigan at Oklahoma State
• Saturday, Nov. 23: Yale at Penn State, Bucknell at Syracuse
