The goaltending call stood.
As the final seconds of overtime approached, junior guard Avery Anderson III, who had powered the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s offense throughout the second half, attempted a layup. When the shot didn’t land, sophomore center Moussa Cisse was waiting at the basket and reached up to drop the ball in for a putback dunk.
That could have given the Cowboys the push they needed to wipe away Iowa State’s one-point lead. Instead, Cisse was called for goaltending. Both teams had swapped leads throughout the game, but the Cyclones walked away with an 84-81 victory on Wednesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
With 12 seconds left in overtime, the Cowboys waited as officials reviewed the goaltending call. Soon, fans’ emphatic boos were raining on Eddie Sutton Court when they learned the decision would not be reversed. Iowa State held onto its 82-81 lead, and junior guard Tre Jackson extended it with two free throws.
The Cowboys (10-9 overall, 3-5 Big 12 Conference) had the ball with three seconds left, but they were unable to force double overtime. Keylan Boone’s 3-point attempt from the right wing sailed over the basket, and Anderson also missed his 3-point shot from the left side, falling backward on the court as time expired.
After the Cyclones (15-5, 3-5) sealed their victory, Cisse kneeled on the court with his head on the ground while junior teammate Kalib Boone stood at his side in support.
“I’m heartbroken for our kids,” coach Mike Boynton said. “...It happens. It’s been a while since our defense didn’t really hold up like tonight.”
Boynton said he wasn’t allowed to watch the replay of the goaltending play, but he was told that the ball was over the cylinder when Cisse made contact with it.
Anderson, who scored a career-high 34 points, described his viewpoint of the play but didn’t cite it as the reason for the loss.
“We had just looked at it in the locker room, and it looked like the ball was off the rim,” Anderson said. “But at the same time, it didn’t even start with that play.”
Anderson blamed himself for a defensive collapse in the critical final moments of the game. Likekele didn’t single out Anderson, but he agreed that the team’s defense in crunch-time situations “hasn’t been too good.”
“It’s all fixable things,” Anderson said.
Senior guard Izaiah Brockington presented challenges for the Cowboy defense, leading the Cyclones with 26 points. Brockington played for 41 minutes but didn’t slow down, going 2 for 2 from the field in overtime.
Although the Cowboys fell short of a victory, Anderson and Likekele provided leadership that carried them into overtime. Anderson went 5 for 11 from 3-point range.
“That's a sign to me that he's understanding that it's a weapon he's gotten good at," Boynton said. "He works on it all the time. ...To see him (attempt 11 3's) in one game and understand that they're shots that help us, that help open up the floor, helps Ice (Likekele) get to the basket, helps Moussa have a little bit more freedom inside, is a sign of growth."
Likekele had a season-high eight assists to go with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals, including two early in the game. He and Anderson each played for 40 minutes.
Next, the Cowboys face Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 3 p.m. Saturday on the road. Boynton faced the reality of the disappointment that comes with losing a second straight Big 12 matchup, and his team is continuing to work on the factor that has made the difference between their wins and losses: consistency in the final minutes of a game.
"We just gotta keep building on it," Boynton said. "Obviously, losses are hard to take at any time, but certainly at home on a night we get a pretty good performance ... more than a pretty good performance. Avery was sensational on the offensive end, and I wish we could have held it up, not just for him but for everybody."
