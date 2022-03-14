The offseason and spring break are underway for the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, but Mike Boynton is continuing to build the program’s future.
Boynton used Twitter to drop a clue about big news for the Cowboys on Monday morning, and his message became clear when Parker Friedrichsen, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Bixby, announced his commitment to OSU. Friedrichsen is the Cowboys’ first commit in the 2023 class.
Rivals and 247Sports designate Friedrichsen as a four-star recruit. He holds offers from many other Division I programs, including Oklahoma, Illinois, Purdue, Creighton, Cincinnati, Oral Roberts and Tulsa.
Before Friedrichsen publicized his commitment, OSU coach Boynton tweeted a GIF of a blue text bubble that reads "Hey" floating through a hoop from 3-point range at a Golden State Warriors game. After Boynton's followers began to speculate about the cryptic tweet’s meaning, Friedrichsen – a prolific shooter beyond the arc – revealed his college decision at the end of a video detailing his basketball journey.
“Throughout this whole process, my goal is to find the best fit on and off the floor,” Friedrichsen said in the video. “I am confident I have succeeded. I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Oklahoma State University.”
Friedrichsen hails from the same high school as power forward Mitchell Solomon, who was a senior leader during Boynton’s inaugural season as OSU’s coach. As of January, Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World reported Friedrichsen was averaging 27.7 points per game for Bixby.
In addition to competing for the Spartans, Friedrichsen has built his young career with AAU organizations that include Oklahoma Chaos, Team Griffin and the Tulsa Hawks.
“It’s been an unbelievable ride to get to this moment,” Friedrichsen said in his video. “And it took a lot of people in my corner pushing and supporting me.”
