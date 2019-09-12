The Oklahoma State basketball family is mourning the loss of former Cowboy standout Johnny Pittman, who died earlier this week at his home in Rosenberg, Texas.
At 7-foot and 270 pounds, Pittman was a force in the paint for the Cowboys, and helped OSU advance to the Sweet 16 during Eddie Sutton’s first season in Stillwater in 1990-91.
That year, he started every game and averaged 8.1 points on 51.8 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He earned honorable mention All-Big Eight Conference honors in 1991.
Pittman signed with then-OSU coach Leonard Hamilton after being named a prep All-American by USA Today out of B.F. Terry High School, where he averaged 21 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks per game.
Johnny’s son, Dexter, carried on the family basketball tradition, and was a member of the NBA Champion Miami Heat in 2012 after a standout career at Texas.
Funeral arrangements are currently being made, but have been tentatively set for Sept. 21 in Rosenberg.
