Oklahoma State All-Americans AJ Ferrari, the defending national champion wrestler at 197 pounds, and Isai Rodriguez, a distance runner for the Cowboys, were injured in a automobile collision Monday evening on State Highway 33 near Perkins.
Ferrari, who was driving Rodriguez’s vehicle, had traveled to Cushing to visit a youth wrestling team when the pair of Pokes were in a head-on collision just after 8 p.m. about three miles east of Perkins.
Perkins Fire Chief Joe Barta was still on the scene at 9:30 p.m. He told the News Press one vehicle was on fire and the people in the burning car had already been removed – possibly by bystanders, he said – when Perkins fire fighters arrived. The News Press confirmed that OSU Football offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn assisted in the rescue.
One of the occupants of the burning vehicle was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter and another was transported by ambulance, Barta said. That occupant turned out to be Ferrari, who was responsive when he arrived at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to release from OSU late Monday.
“I went out to the scene and could not get to him, so I didn't get to see him. That's when he was helicoptered to the hospital in Oklahoma City,” Cowboy wrestling coach John Smith said during a press conference Tuesday.
“We went there and due to protocols, I never did get to see him. I waited for his father, who was in with him the whole time and was relaying me the messages. They scanned his body and did everything they could to check him pretty quickly and I think it was at the scene of the crash he was a little bit out of it, obviously. When he got to the hospital and scanned him, they came back and said there were no broken bones, but they kept him overnight for other reasons.”
Rodriguez was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical with internal trunk, arm, leg and head injuries, which OSU reported as non-life threatening.
“From what I saw last night at the hospital with Isai he seemed to be in good spirits and feeling pretty good,” said Dave Smith, OSU’s director of track and field and cross country. “Thankfully, it didn't seem like anything real serious, and I think he is about to be released. They are running a few tests and had to keep him over night. From everything I've seen he is going to come out of this OK.”
The occupant of the second vehicle declined treatment.
The official Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released the official OHP narrative early Tuesday morning.
Ferrari, a native of Allen, Texas, and Rodriguez, a Ringwood native, were in a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by Ferrari. The other vehicle was a 2007 Chevy pickup driven by Valenda McKee, 56, of Ripley. McKee was not injured, according to the report.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Durango was westbound and pickup was eastbound as the Durango was passing three cars while cresting a hill. The Durango struck the pickup, departed the roadway and overturned an unknown amount of time.
The cause of collision was listed in the Department of Public Safety report as passing in a no-passing zone. Seat belts were in use by all involved. Conditions were listed as clear and dry.
“Seat belts save lives,” John Smith said. “Both the athletes had their seat belts on. It was a bad wreck for AJ and for Isai, when you look at the car.”
The OHP, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins Police Department, Perkins Fire Department, LifeNet and Air Evac responded to the scene.
Word of the wreck first became public when Ferrari’s father posted on Facebook, “Everyone please get on your knees and pray for AJ Jr. I have no details but he got into a bad wreck.”
Ferrari’s father turned to Facebook once again late Monday with an update on AJ’s status.
“He has fluid in his lungs that is affecting his oxygen levels and some bad bruising with some internal bleeding, so they are keeping him here,” the message read. “If you saw the car and AJ, you would know this was a miracle.
“Thank you to the Medics and police for their care. I am so thankful to our great and powerful God. All praise to Him! I sincerely thank everyone who prayed for AJ and reached out. Please continue to pray for Isai and AJ’s oxygen levels to get back to normal, the removal of the fluid on his lung and the internal bleeding to stop.”
Reporters Ashlynd Huffman, Hallie Hart and editor Beau Simmons contributed to this story.
